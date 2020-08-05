The Anoka-Champlin Fire Department has hired former Plymouth Fire Chief Richard Kline as interim chief while the Fire Board seeks a new round of applicants for the position of full-time chief.
Since longtime Chief Charlie Thompson left to take the top job at the Columbia Heights Fire Department last summer, Anoka-Champlin has struggled to find the right candidate to replace him, despite interviewing two rounds of applicants. The situation has caused consternation among firefighters and the Anoka City Council, which has requested a joint meeting with the Champlin City Council Aug. 20.
Kline, who started the interim position July 13, retired as Plymouth’s fire chief in late 2015 after 23 years of service to the city. Before that, he spent 16 years in the fire service in Pennsylvania.
The Fire Board selected Kline’s proposal from among those submitted by five applicants.
Kline will remain with Anoka-Champlin through October and will report to the Fire Board on the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats he sees in the department.
“What I’ve found is that you have a very proud, capable, competent and caring fire department,” he told the Anoka City Council during a July 27 work session, after two weeks on the job. “And I mean that sincerely. They value service above self, which is not that common in a lot of fire departments.”
He said the department has done an excellent job maintaining operational equilibrium despite the yearlong absence of a full-time chief. He also recommended the Fire Board cast a wide net in its search for candidates and recognize that finding the right candidate may take time.
“I’d urge you not to settle,” he said. “When you settle, eventually you’re going to pay for that.”
If the Fire Board does not hire a full-time chief by the beginning of November, Assistant Chief Jon Holmes has indicated he is willing to serve as interim chief again for a limited time, according to Anoka City Manager Greg Lee. Holmes had been serving as interim chief prior to Kline’s arrival, but Holmes also has a full-time job and did not want to continue as interim chief.
The Anoka City Council requested a joint meeting with Champlin because it has concerns about why the fire chief position has taken so long to fill and how the Fire Board is functioning. According to Anoka council documents, the city requested the meeting to identify problems, to develop consensus on a plan for hiring a new chief and to discuss potential solutions and the organizational structure of the Fire Board.
The Anoka Fire Department was formed in 1857. The cities of Anoka and Champlin signed on to a joint powers agreement in 1985, creating a joint department. The Joint Powers Fire Board consists of five members: an elected official from each city, the Anoka city manager, the Champlin city administrator and an at-large member who is neither a resident nor employee of either city. Anoka City Council members may ask for changes to the board makeup.
The joint council meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 20, at Green Haven Golf Course, with dinner at 5:30 p.m. and a meeting at 6 p.m.
