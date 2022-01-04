Police siren
An Illinois man is accused of setting a vehicle on fire in Blaine on Christmas.

Reynaldo Serrato, 26, of Algonquin, Illinois, is charged with felony second-degree arson.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a vehicle visibly engulfed in flames in the 9900 block of Ulysses Street in Blaine around 3:42 p.m. on Dec. 25.

A witness reported seeing man walking away from the car when it was smoking.

Officers found Serrato, who smelled of gasoline, nearby and a witness confirmed he was the man they saw, according to the complaint.

Gas station surveillance footage allegedly shows Serrato standing on the roof of the vehicle and pouring gasoline through its sunroof.

Serrato’s bail was set at $5,000. He has a court hearing set for Jan. 18.

