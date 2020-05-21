Anoka County fallen officers were honored during National Police Week, which took place May 10-16.
In 1962 President John F. Kennedy designated May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day. Each year, Congress and the president have designated the week of May 15 National Police Week.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person memorial services were canceled, so many local agencies honored their fallen officers virtually on social media.
“Our peace officers swear an oath to protect and serve others, in the good times and the bad times,” Anoka County Sheriff James Stuart said in a statement. “They have chosen a career path in which their own safety, security and pace of mind, take a backseat to the ability and the calling to serve something larger than self. They choose to help others in times of need; to render aid at horrific crashes or tragic events; to care for victims of every type of horrific act of evil that is thrown their way. They also choose to serve others even when it means sacrificing their family time by working strange shifts and holidays. As if their normal shifts weren’t demanding enough as they confront danger and battle what others fear; these days they also have to be on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, creating an even greater risk for their health and safety. Nonetheless, they remain noble; they remain steadfast and they remain worthy of appreciation as they serve with honor, sacrifice and pride.”
The Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Association hosted a ceremony at the Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial, which is located on the Capitol grounds in St. Paul. The event was closed to the public due to the pandemic.
The memorial included a 24-hour watch, where Law Enforcement Memorial Association honor guards stood watch at the Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial May 14-15.
During a service at 7 p.m. Friday, May 15, the names of all 292 fallen Minnesota officers going all the way back to 1874 were read; fallen officers’ names were added to the memorial, including Red Lake Conservation Officer Shannon Lee “Opie” Barron, Albert Lea Police Department Special Policeman Judson Harrison Randall and Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Richard “Rich” Dale Waldron.
“One of the goals of Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Association is to perpetuate the memory of all peace officers who have sacrificed their lives for the safety and security of all Minnesota citizens,” Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Association President Brian Hubbard said at the ceremony. “It is that focus that brings us together tonight, as it has for over 30 years. But, we are living in a different world than any of us had thought possible even a few short months ago. As the COVID-19 pandemic evolved, the Law Enforcement Memorial Association Board had many discussions regarding what this ceremony would and could look like. While our hearts very much wanted to carry on with all of the important traditions we have held dear for many years, it became obvious to us that our heads could not allow that to happen. For the safety of our survivors, our officers and the supporters of law enforcement, in addition to our desire to lead by setting a good example for our communities, we simply knew we could not bring everybody together as we have in the past. However, our passion and commitment to do everything we could, within reason, to give fitting honors to our fallen and let our survivors know they will never be forgotten, remains strong and steadfast.”
The memorial association posted the video of the ceremony to Facebook but later took it down. Hubbard said it was removed due to technical issues and poor quality, but will later be posted on Facebook at tinyurl.com/yazzzzvf.
Below is a list of all the Anoka County officers who have fallen in the line of duty. The Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Association and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office provided their stories. To learn more about the association or to view the full list of all Minnesota fallen officers, visit mnlema.org.
Sheriff’s Office K-9 Rocky
Anoka County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Rocky, 7, was shot and killed Dec. 30, 2009, while entering a home with the county SWAT team.
At the scene, a resident had barricaded himself inside his home after shooting at a deputy who was escorting a neighbor in an attempt to retrieve a car. The home had been surrounded for several hours with no contact from the man.
The Anoka County SWAT Team arrived to help. One of the newest members of the team was K-9 Rocky who was ready to work.
After several attempts to contact the homeowner and several rounds of gas being shot into the house, the SWAT Team entered including K-9 Rocky. Upon entering, shots rang from the hallway and Rocky was hit. Gunfire was exchanged, and SWAT backed out to regroup. When SWAT reentered the home, they discovered both Rocky and the suspect were dead.
K-9 Rocky had served with the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office five years.
Deputy Ernest Zettergren
Anoka County deputy Ernest Zettergren, 43, was shot and killed Dec. 7, 1953, when he interrupted a burglary at a local tavern.
Zettergren had noticed a window was broken out at the business and pulled up behind a car in front of it. He was able to radio the license plate when the suspect came out and approached the car.
The man immediately shot Zettergren twice in the head and then fled with the officer’s weapon and clipboard. The man stopped once to try and wash the blood off his hands in the snow and again to throw the guns, clipboard and his bloodstained jacket away as he drove into Minneapolis. Zettergren’s body was found the next morning by two boys on their newspaper route.
The man was arrested later that morning and confessed to his crime. He was sentenced to life in prison.
Zettergren was survived by his wife and six children.
Anoka officer Verl C. Whinery
Anoka Police Department patrol officer Verl C. Whinery, 58, was struck and killed by a vehicle Jan. 18, 1947, while directing traffic at an accident scene at Seventh Avenue and Highway 10.
He had just started directing traffic after transporting two accident victims to a local hospital when a driver slid on the icy road and slid into Whinery.
Whinery had been with the agency seven months and was survived by his wife and daughter.
Columbia Heights officer Curtis John Ramsdell
Columbia Heights police officer Curtis John Ramsdell, 45, was shot and killed July 30, 1977, while transporting a prisoner.
Ramsdell and another officer had arrested a DUI driver and his passenger for disorderly conduct. While the passenger was being transported, the suspect retrieved a .25-caliber handgun he had in his rear pants pocket, and the suspect shot Ramsdell in the stomach as he let the suspect out of the car at the jail. An Anoka County detention deputy was also shot and wounded as he ran to the scene to help.
Ramsdell was transported to Mercy Hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.
The suspect pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Dec. 21, 1977. The man served only eight years and was released.
Ramsdell had been with the agency for 14 years and was survived by his wife and two children.
Lino Lakes officer Shawn Barrington Silvera
Lino Lakes police officer Shawn Barrington Silvera, 32, was struck and killed Sept. 6, 2005, while deploying stop sticks on Interstate 35W in an attempt to stop a vehicle being pursued by officers.
The pursuit had started in Chisago County when officers attempted to serve a felony warrant on a man wanted in South Dakota. Silvera had just placed the stop sticks on the roadway when the driver of the vehicle swerved around them and struck him. Silvera had positioned himself on the median of the highway.
After striking Silvera, the vehicle continued into the northbound lanes and struck an oncoming vehicle. The suspect attempted to flee on foot but was taken into custody.
The man was charged with second-degree murder in connection with Silvera’s death. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to serve 42 years in prison. The man died in prison on Nov. 1, 2017.
Silvera had served with the Lino Lakes Police Department seven years. He is survived by his wife and two children.
St. Francis Police Chief Gerald Boos
St. Francis Chief of Police Gerald Boos, 29, was shot and killed June 10, 1967, after responding to a party in a field.
When Boos and another officer arrived they heard either gun shots or firecrackers and told all the teenagers to get into their cars. Two of the teenagers ran into the wood, and Boos followed them. When he told the boys again to return to their cars he was shot. He returned fire and wounded one of the suspects, who was apprehended and convicted. The man was released from prison in 2000.
Boos worked only part time as chief of police for only $100 per month and was survived by his wife and two children.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.