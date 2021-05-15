A 35-year-old Ham Lake man is serving nearly 46 years in prison for a series of sexual assaults in Minneapolis between 2015 and 2020, after pleading guilty earlier this year.
Jory Wiebrand was sentenced March 26 to 550 months in the St. Cloud correctional facility on four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. Wiebrand pleaded guilty Jan. 14.
At the sentencing, Wiebrand said he was “sorry for his actions,” according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.
He was sentenced to more than 14 years for raping and pepper spraying a woman in a parking lot in the 1300 block of Seventh Street Southeast in Minneapolis while she was trying to scrape snow off her car on March 23, 2015. He used his body weight to prevent her from getting away, but once he lost his balance the victim was able to free herself by jumping a fence and running to a nearby home, where the occupants helped her wash pepper spray from her face.
Wiebrand was sentenced to 12 years for raping a woman in her yard in the 800 block of 20th Avenue Northeast in Minneapolis on Feb. 25, 2018. He assaulted the victim and sprayed her with pepper spray before taking off.
Wiebrand was sentenced to 12 years for raping a woman in the 800 block of Sixth Street Southeast in Minneapolis on Aug. 4, 2018. Wiebrand attacked and choked the victim from behind on her back porch while she was smoking a cigarette around 2:30 a.m. He pepper sprayed her when she struggled.
He is serving seven and a half years for sexually assaulting a woman at a bus stop in the 600 block of Eighth Street Southeast in Minneapolis Feb. 8, 2019. He dragged her from the bus stop to a wooded area, where he grabbed her over her clothes. The victim suffered bleeding cuts to her face, which officers used to collect Wiebrand’s DNA.
Concurrently with the 46-year sentence, Wiebrand is serving 30 years for an Aug. 7, 2019, rape in which he broke into the victim’s home while she was showering and assaulted her when she went to her room to get dressed. When the victim kicked Wiebrand, he sprayed her with pepper spray and left the apartment.
