A 35-year-old Ham Lake man is expected to spend decades in prison after pleading guilty last week to a series of rapes and sexual assaults in Minneapolis.
Jory Wiebrand pleaded guilty Jan. 14 to four first-degree counts and one second-degree count of criminal sexual conduct. His negotiated sentence is expected to be more than 45 years in prison.
Between March 23, 2015, and Aug. 7, 2019, Wiebrand assaulted five women in Minneapolis, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.
On March 23, 2015, Wiebrand attacked a woman as she was scraping snow from her vehicle. He approached her from behind and sprayed her in the face with pepper spray. Wiebrand then forced her to the ground and raped her until the victim was able to break free and escape.
On Feb. 25, 2018, Wiebrand assaulted a woman in her backyard in Minneapolis after she returned from a nearby convenience store. The woman was able to break free and flee inside her home, where she barricaded the door with her refrigerator, according to the criminal complaint.
On Aug. 4, 2018, Wiebrand attacked a woman on her back patio in Minneapolis, forced her inside and raped her. The victim struggled and Wiebrand sprayed her in the face with pepper spray before stealing her purse and fleeing the apartment, according to the criminal complaint.
On Feb. 8, 2019, Wiebrand grabbed a woman as she was walking to the bus in Minneapolis and dragged her to a small wooded area and grabbed at her crotch. He fled after a nearby resident emerged from their home, according to the criminal complaint.
On Aug. 7, 2019, Wiebrand attacked a Minneapolis woman as she entered her bedroom following a shower. During the assault Wiebrand told the victim “I’m your worst nightmare” and sprayed her in the face with pepper spray before fleeing, according to the criminal complaint.
Wiebrand is expected to be sentenced to 45 years and 10 months in prison during a sentencing hearing March 11.
Another 30-year sentence for Wiebrand’s Aug. 7, 2019, assault will run concurrently to the 45 year sentence, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.
In addition to his prison sentence, Wiebrand will have to register as a predatory sexual offender, remain on conditional release for the rest of his life and possibly pay restitution to the victims.
“I commend the hard work our prosecutors put forth on these cases,” Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said in a statement. “I also want to acknowledge the exceptional police work that made it possible to identify, arrest, charge and ultimately convict Mr. Wiebrand. Had it not been for their diligent work, he may still be on the loose, tormenting innocent women.
