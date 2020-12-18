A 31-year-old Ham Lake man is charged with murder in the September overdose death in Ham Lake.
Jakob Daniel Busch faces one felony count of third-degree murder.
At 5:02 p.m. Sept. 7 law enforcement responded to reports of an unresponsive male in a residence on 144th Lane NE in Ham Lake, according to the criminal complaint.
The caller told law enforcement he found the victim at home not breathing. Officers found him lying in his bedroom holding a zippered pouch containing two bindles. One held a white, crystalline substance which later tested as 0.453 grams of methamphetamine, and the other bindle contained a tan powdery substance that tested positive as 0.161 grams of fentanyl, according to the complaint.
The victim was living with his parents at the time and was last seen by his father around 9 p.m. the previous day. An autopsy confirmed the man died from toxic effects of methamphetamine and fentanyl.
A forensic analysis of the victim’s phone revealed only one text chain that appeared to be drug related, and it was between the victim and Busch, the charges say.
Between Aug. 19 and Sept. 6 the victim allegedly messaged Busch multiple times to buy “up and down.” Law enforcement training indicates up is slang for methamphetamine and down is slang for opioids, according to the complaint.
The morning before he was found dead the victim reportedly messaged Busch to purchase $40 of methamphetamine and opioids. The two allegedly met at the Quality Inn in Brooklyn Center at approximately 12:41 p.m.
Another family member told police that Busch was likely the victim’s only source for narcotics and that Busch was aware of the victim’s death within an hour of the family finding him, according to the complaint.
Busch is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 29 for an omnibus hearing.
