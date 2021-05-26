A Ham Lake man is accused of sexually assaulting a child multiple times over the course of a year and a half.
Daniel Robert Livingston, 43, is charged with felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 13.
According to the criminal complaint, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation’s Division interviewed a 10-year-old girl in late March regarding sexual assaults that allegedly occurred beginning in early 2019 and ended late last year.
The victim, who is known to Livingston, told law enforcement he sexually abused her on numerous occasions, according to the complaint.
A witness told police he saw Livingston touch the girl inappropriately, the charges say.
Livingston denied touching the child inappropriately, according to the complaint.
Livingston was convicted in 2000 of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder and was sentenced to 27 years and two months after a 42-year-old Minneapolis man was found dead in Rock Creek. Livingston was released from prison April 23, 2018.
Livingston has an omnibus hearing on the sexual assault charges scheduled for July 26 at 1 p.m. His bail is set at $400,000 without conditions, and $100,000 with conditions.
