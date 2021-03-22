Ham Lake firefighter Fred Trosvik wears many hats.
Trosvik, 72, serves not only as a firefighter for the Ham Lake Fire Department but also as a reserve officer for the Isanti Police Department and a fire investigator for the SBM Fire Department — all on top of working for the Anoka County Fire Investigations Team.
But with his impending retirement from the Ham Lake Fire Department March 31, Trosvik is taking off one of those hats.
“At 72, it’s time to start taking irons out of the fire,” Trosvik said.
Trosvik worked for the department a near-record 44 years. He came on board in 1977 with an urge to give back to his community in any way possible.
“I’ve always been a people person,” Trosvik said.
He applied to join the Army in 1968 after graduating high school but failed the physical exam due to a medical condition he had at the time.
He joined the Robbinsdale police reserve unit in 1970 and stayed on for three years. He eventually moved to Ham Lake, where he got married and had six kids — three boys and three girls, whom he affectionately calls a “Brady Bunch.”
In 1977 he joined the Ham Lake department as a paid-on-call firefighter.
“I’ve always loved law enforcement and fire service,” Trosvik said.
The camaraderie and excitement have kept him at the department more than four decades.
“It’s like being a kid again,” Trosvik said. “I enjoy it a lot.”
He’s responded to all sorts of calls for service, from fires to car accidents to incidents that require medical training.
His favorite calls, he said, are the ones related to grass fires, because there isn’t as much at stake as building fires that could injure people or destroy their belongings.
His first 20-25 years on the job there were a lot of big grass fires in Ham Lake. But now with more building developments, they’re becoming less common.
Another reason grass fires are becoming few and far between? Trosvik said the downfall is due to a rise in the popularity of video games, which keep kids inside, rather than messing around in a field outdoors.
“Those fires happened a lot after school was let out,” Trosvik said.
He said helping people in a time of need is one of the best parts of the job.
“That satisfaction is what I get out of life,” Trosvik said.
But along with the good times come tragedies.
As an investigator, Trosvik saw his share of dead bodies while on the job.
“Those tragic times stick with you,” he said.
But aside from the tragedies, he loves every part of his job fighting fires.
Other community involvement
In the early 2000s Trosvik did fire inspections for the Maple Grove Fire Department, where he was certified as a level-two inspector so he could inspect for Ham Lake, too. He did fire inspections at Ham Lake until 2019.
Trosvik will continue to work on the Isanti Police Reserve unit, where he backs up regular police officers whenever they’re in need. He assists with security checks, minor complaints and medical incidents, he said.
“It’s a lot of the same training as police officers,” Trosvik said.
Retirement
Leaving the Ham Lake Fire Department next week will be a bittersweet goodbye.
“I’ll definitely miss it,” Trosvik said. “But when you retire from here, you don’t really retire.”
Retired Ham Lake firefighters are welcomed to meetings and annual events. And they typically come down to the station to check in every so often, Trosvik said.
Retired Fire Chief Don Krueger applauded Trosvik’s work at the department.
“He was very dedicated to the Fire Department,” Krueger said. He worked with Trosvik 14 years.
“I know the Fire Department meant a lot to him,” Krueger said. “I’m sure he’ll miss it, but we all have to retire at some point. ... We all wish him a long and happy retirement.”
Looking to the future
Trosvik will continue his work at all his other posts once he retires from Ham Lake.
The SBM Fire Department recently asked him to do fire investigations there, to which he said “absolutely.”
Trosvik encourages young people to apply to their local fire departments, whether it be for part-time or full-time work.
“If you don’t have a career idea in mind, it’s a great idea,” he said.
