The National Guard presented an even larger presence in the Twin Cities metro after Gov. Tim Walz promised Saturday that violators of an 8 p.m. curfew would be dealt with swiftly after multiple nights of looting and fires. By adding more Guard members to the response, the state appeared poised to make good on that warning.
In a 10:30 p.m. press conference last night, May 30, Minnesota's Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen said, "We are in a position of strength significantly greater tonight in Minneapolis and Saint Paul than we were last night."
That strength, and full integration with civil authorizes, changed the tone Saturday night around the Twin Cities and neighboring suburbs. Throughout the night and into early morning hours, thousands of citizen-soldiers served in support of civil authorities in Minneapolis, Saint Paul and the surrounding communities.
Soldiers and airmen completed 19 missions to include supporting Minneapolis and Saint Paul Police Operations, providing security for Minneapolis and Saint Paul Fire Departments and hospitals, escorting Emergency Medical Services supporting the State Patrol and securing the Capitol Complex, according to a National Guard press release.
As of this morning more than 5,025 Soldiers and Airmen in the Minnesota National Guard are activated and with plans to continue activation in the coming days.
