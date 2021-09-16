A familiar face is leading the Spring Lake Park Police Department in the wake of the Aug. 16 retirement of former Chief Douglas Ebeltoft — Sgt. Josh Antoine was promoted to chief immediately upon Ebeltoft’s retirement.
“Josh, on behalf of the City Council I know you have the full support of the City Council and staff ... and I know that you’re going to do an outstanding job as our new police chief,” City Administrator Dan Buchholtz said during a swearing in ceremony Aug. 16.
Ebeltoft said he’d been training Antoine as his successor for several years. Ebeltoft, 56, had 32 years of service with the city.
“I think Josh is going to do great,” Ebeltoft said. “I’m very pleased with Josh. He’s a very common sense, intelligent individual. I think he’ll lead the department very well into the future.”
Antoine has been around Spring Lake Park City Hall for 21 years, including nearly 18 years with the Police Department after working for the Public Works Department.
Antoine grew up in Blaine and now lives in Lino Lakes with his wife Jess and their daughter and two sons.
He joined the Spring Lake Park Public Works Department while in high school. Antoine personally knew the department’s director, who offered him a part-time job doing summer work cutting grass and other miscellaneous work.
“I stuck it out and just kind of stayed with the city,” Antoine said. “I really, really enjoyed it.”
Prior to starting college, Antoine served as a part-time janitor and part-time sanitation worker for the city’s sewer system.
“While I was here in public works I got to know a lot of the officers, just from being back here [at City Hall] cleaning and talking to them,” Antoine said. “I saw them, saw what they were doing, and I really enjoyed what they were doing and thought that would be something I’d like to get into.”
Antoine said former Spring Lake Park officer Gary King, who was a family friend, and current Sgt. Mike Long inspired Antoine to become a police officer after taking him on ride-alongs.
Antoine said King and Long showed him that policing is about “helping people,” and “community interaction.” The community interaction especially appealed to Antoine.
“Obviously with Spring Lake Park we’re a small city, and it feels like that when you’re out on the streets,” he said. “People wave, and we wave back, and it’s just that community interaction that really impressed me.”
Antoine received his associate’s degree in law enforcement from Minneapolis Community and Technical College, also known as MCTC. Then he graduated from Metropolitan State University in Saint Paul and took the Police Officer Selection Test, or POST for short.
Before starting at the Spring Lake Park Police Department, Antoine worked as a part-time recreational deputy for the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for six months in 2003.
Former Spring Lake Park Police Chief Dave Toth, Ebeltoft’s predecessor, hired Antoine as a police officer in November 2003. Antoine served as a patrol officer until March 2011, then as a criminal investigator from March 2011 to July 2014, and lastly as a sergeant from July 2014 to August 2021.
Antoine said he most enjoyed serving as a criminal investigator, working with a variety of officers and departments locally, statewide, nationally and sometimes internationally.
“You’re not tied down to one specific location,” Antoine said. “There’s much more of the back-end of law enforcement that you get into with the cases. I like to think and work through things, and that position really helped me in that area, so I really liked that position. ... It’s a totally different side of law enforcement than the patrol side of things.”
Antoine said his most memorable case occurred a few months after starting as a criminal investigator. In mid-2011, Antoine received a phone call from a local Twin Cities officer about a coin that had been pawned in Spring Lake Park. It was discovered the coin had been connected to over 40 burglaries across the Twin Cities and a shooting at an Anoka County hotel. The investigation led to the arrest of nearly half a dozen suspects.
“That was a crazy, memorable case,” he said.
Antoine said some of the most difficult cases he’s responded to in his career were child abuse cases or fatalities involving children.
“Kids are young and innocent, and when they’re touched by crime, or some type of tragedy, that absolutely tugs at anyone no matter how much of a veteran you are or closed off,” he said. “Everyone gets touched by that. What really keeps me going is the community and getting to continue to help them.”
As a sergeant, Antoine worked closely with Ebeltoft who slowly started preparing Antoine to lead the department. To become a more effective sergeant, Antoine attended the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association Leadership Academy in September 2014 that prepares officers for more leadership roles in their departments.
On June 7 of this year, Antoine was approved by the Spring Lake Park City Council to become the next chief. From June to August, Ebeltoft worked with Antoine daily to get him up to speed on the day-to-day operations of the department.
“My main goals for the department are to continue to bring it into the future,” Antoine said. “There’s going to be changes in law enforcement — everyone knows that based on the state Legislature and nationwide — and my goal is to become a better police department and to continue moving forward in that aspect of things.”
Antoine said he’d like to focus on providing Spring Lake Park police officers with high-quality training and continue to improve community involvement by adding Coffee with a Cop and Shop with a Cop events.
“I’d like to let the community know that there’s not going to be huge changes,” Antoine said. “We have a great police department. Chief Ebeltoft put some things in place that I think makes it run very well. I just want to keep the department moving forward.”
