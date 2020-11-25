Three Blaine police officers were sworn in earlier this month.
Tou Vang, Jackie McIntosh and Kyle Augustin took their oath of office at the Nov. 2 Blaine City Council meeting. The officers were sworn in by City Manager Michelle Wolfe
Spouses or family members of the officers pinned badges on the officers’ uniform.
Blaine Police Chief Brian Podany provided a short biography of each officer.
Vang was born in Thailand and moved to St. Paul when he was 5 years old. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement from Metro State University in St. Paul.
Vang previously worked for the Lino Lakes Police Department for eight years and is cross trained as a firefighter.
After Vang was hired as a Blaine officer, he was selected as the American Legion’s Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer of the Year for 2018 for his service with the Lino Lakes Police Department.
Vang is the executive director of the Asian-American Peace Officers Association.
Vang and his wife have three boys. He enjoys hunting, hiking, camping and fishing.
McIntosh graduated from White Bear Lake High School and earned her bachelor of arts in criminal justice from St. Thomas in Minneapolis.
McIntosh worked for the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office for three years and the Lino Lakes Police Department for 13 years before coming to Blaine.
McIntosh enjoys playing golf and hockey, doing do-it-yourself projects and spending time with family and friends.
McIntosh is a volunteer with the Minnesota Humane Society and Feed My Starving Children.
McIntosh’s fiancée, Steve, is a police officer in the Columbia Heights Police Department. They live in Oak Grove with their two children.
Augustin grew up in Stewartville, slightly south of Rochester. He attended Rochester Community and Technical College and Mankato State University, where he received his bachelor’s degree in law enforcement.
Augustin worked for the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office for five years, where he served on the emergency services unit and the water patrol.
Last December Augustin married his wife, Shelby, who is a newborn intensive care unit nurse. He enjoys working on his 1968 Chevrolet Chevelle and taking his Harley Davidson motorcycle on rides.
