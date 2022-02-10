A Fridley teenager was sentenced Feb. 2 to 20 years in prison for the murder of a 15-year-old Blaine boy last year.
Isaiah Harold-Stephaun Holmes, now 18, was convicted on three charges in the death of Anthony Joseph Rouse: aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder while committing a felony, aiding and abetting second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, and aiding and abetting second-degree assault.
One count of second-degree intentional murder and one count of first-degree attempted robbery were dismissed.
Holmes will serve his three sentences consecutively: 168 months for murder, 36 months for assault with a dangerous weapon and 36 months for second-degree assault. He has credit for 198 days already served.
State law dictates that people convicted of crimes must serve at least two-thirds of their sentences incarcerated, and up to one-third can be served on supervised release.
Holmes was 17 at the time of Rouse’s murder. When Holmes was first charged in July, the Anoka County Attorney’s Office said it would seek to try him as an adult. He was re-charged as an adult in December.
Holmes is one of two men charged in the death of Rouse. Amos Menasa Cham, 19, of Fridley, was charged in August with second-degree unintentional murder while committing a felony.
According to the criminal complaint, Rouse was brought to Mercy Hospital Unity Campus July 18 around 7 p.m. for bullet wounds to his neck and shoulder.
Rouse died July 20 from his injuries.
Two witnesses, identified as IS and BD, told police officers they picked up Rouse and wanted to buy marijuana. IS contacted Cham, a dealer known to him, and drove in his mother’s van to 61st Avenue Northeast and Main Street in Fridley, charges say.
Upon arrival, Cham allegedly told IS he had to speak with “his boy” and left.
IS told police he noticed a silver car driving slowly behind their parked van. Then the van’s sliding passenger door opened, and Holmes allegedly came to the door, pulled out a gun and said, “Run your s***,” which meant they were about to be robbed.
IS slammed on the gas to flee the scene. Holmes allegedly fired several shots into the open passenger door as they drove off, according to the complaint.
When IS and BD saw Rouse was bleeding, they took him to the hospital.
According to the complaint, Cham said Holmes was the shooter and that he was the only person who had a gun at the scene and that he was not threatened by anyone in the van.
Holmes denied his involvement in the shooting when he was interviewed after being arrested, charges say.
He reportedly told police he was at a nearby Cub store. Cub video surveillance footage didn’t corroborate his story, according to the complaint.
Video surveillance from near the scene of the shooting showed Holmes pointing a gun at the van and shooting as it drove away, according to the complaint.
