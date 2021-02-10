Fridley Police Officer Todd “Desi” Desjardin retired Feb. 2 after 19 years of service with the department.
Fridley Police Chief and Director of Public Safety Brian Weierke recognized Desjardin’s service at the Jan. 19 Fridley City Council meeting, which was attended by nearly a dozen Fridley police officers. The recognition was held at the City Council meeting in lieu of a reception due to COVID-19.
Desjardin joined the Fridley Police Department in December 2001.
“It has been an honor,” Desjardin told the City Council.
Desjardin served as a field training officer for new police officers, teaching them how to use handguns, rifles, Tasers and other types of weapons. He was also an active-shooter and use-of-force instructor, said Weierke, summarizing Desjardin’s career.
“Todd cared about all of the officers that he trained,” Weierke said. “He had a deep, deep caring about the training that we need, and when our officers go through any type of use of force or anything like that we always revert back to our instructors and we always say, ‘Hey thanks for teaching me the right way,’ and he was one of those guys. He did that. Safety was number one, and we appreciate the effort and the work he did for us.”
Desjardin spent three of his 19 years in the detectives unit as the department’s second ever pawn detective from 2009-2012. He was also the armorer for all of the handguns and rifles at the Fridley Police Department, was a member of the department’s crisis intervention team and volunteered as a counselor at Fridley’s Safety Camp.
Desjardin was honored in 2014 by then Police Chief Don Abbott for making 14 DUI arrests in the city, Weierke said.
Weierke said Desjardin’s file included, “numerous thank yous and letters of appreciation for the work he did over the course of his 19-year career.”
“It has been an honor and a privilege to work here in this city,” Desjardin said during the City Council meeting. “The officers, I’d put them up against anybody in this career field. We’re some of the best officers there are. It shows by the work we do.”
Desjardin later said tearfully that his fellow officers are, “a part of my family and I’m going to miss them. We’ll always be together whether we’re with each other, talking or not.”
Desjardin made a special recognition to his wife, Nicole, whom he described as his “rock.” He said she “stood by me through all of the difficult times that this job has.”
“I just want to say thank you to the Fridley Police Department, the Fire Department and the EMT’s,” Nicole Desjardin said tearfully. “Todd had an incident (a health issue) at work almost a year ago. Todd is my world, my everything, and I know without the people behind me he would not be here today. So I just want to say how thankful to God I am for all of the superheroes that work here in Fridley. Words of thank you are just not enough.”
Mayor Scott Lund and the rest of the City Council thanked Desjardin for his service and gave him a standing ovation.
The Desjardins plan to move to northern Minnesota, where they’re currently renovating a home. Officer Todd Desjardin said he plans to visit Fridley frequently.
