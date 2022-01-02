A suspect charged in the July shooting death of 15-year-old Anthony Joseph Rouse, of Blaine, has been re-charged as an adult in the Anoka County courts system.
Isaiah Harold-Stephaun Holmes, 18, of Fridley, is charged with five felonies: second-degree murder (not premeditated), second-degree murder while committing a felony, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and first-degree attempted aggravated robbery.
When Holmes was first charged in July, the Anoka County Attorney’s Office said it would seek to try him as an adult. The Attorney’s Office re-charged Holmes Dec. 14, nine days before his 18th birthday.
Holmes is one of two men charged in the death of Rouse. Amos Menasa Cham, 19, of Fridley, was charged in August with second-degree murder while committing a felony.
According to the criminal complaint, Rouse was brought to Mercy Hospital Unity Campus July 18 around 7 p.m. for bullet wounds to his neck and shoulder.
He died July 20 from his injuries.
Two witnesses, identified as IS and BD, told police officers they picked up Rouse and wanted to buy marijuana. IS contacted Cham, a dealer known to him, and drove in his mother’s van to 61st Avenue Northeast and Main Street in Fridley, charges say.
Upon arrival, Cham allegedly told IS he had to speak with “his boy” and left.
IS told police he noticed a silver car driving slowly behind their parked van. Then the van’s sliding passenger door opened, and Holmes allegedly came to the door, pulled out a gun and said, “Run your s***,” which meant they were about to be robbed.
IS slammed on the gas to flee the scene. Holmes allegedly fired several shots into the open passenger door as they drove off, charges say.
When IS and BD saw Rouse was bleeding, they took him to the hospital.
According to the charges, Cham said Holmes was the shooter and that he was the only person who had a gun at the scene and that he was not threatened by anyone in the van. The gun was described as having a distinct, drum-style magazine.
Holmes denied his involvement in the shooting when he was interviewed after being arrested, charges say.
He reportedly told police he was at a nearby Cub store. Cub video surveillance footage doesn’t corroborate his story, according to the complaint.
Video surveillance from near the scene of the shooting reportedly shows Holmes pointing a gun at the van.
