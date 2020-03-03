A Fridley man who was convicted of child pornography possession and allegedly admitted to molesting a child years ago will serve no prison time if he completes probation.
Trent Rolfzen, 45, pleaded guilty in February to five of eight counts of possessing pornographic work involving minors. The remaining counts were dismissed at sentencing.
Judge Kristin Larson sentenced Rolfzen Feb. 25 to concurrent sentences of 15 months, 20 months, 25 months, 30 months and 46 months in prison, but the sentences were stayed, so he will not serve any prison time if he successfully completes five years of probation. The mitigated sentence is because Rolfzen is considered “particularly amenable to probation” and sex offender treatment, according to court documents.
Rolfzen must serve 180 days in the workhouse with credit for 61 days served, scheduled to begin March 23. He must register as a predatory offender, not be in contact with minors without approval, enroll in treatment for sex offenders and not consume drugs or alcohol, among other probation conditions. He must also pay $450 restitution to Anoka County Sexual Assault Fund and $1,088 in court fees and fines.
On Aug. 19, 2019, a Homeland Security investigator contacted the Fridley Police Department about a multistate child pornography possession case involving Rolfzen, according to the criminal complaint.
On Aug. 23 the department executed a search warrant on Rolfzen’s Fridley residence. Police found a laptop with about 300 videos with child pornography involving 5- to 12-year-old boys, according the complaint.
Rolfzen admitted to using his laptop for video conferencing and communication applications to view child pornography, according to the complaint. He told police some of the victims were as young as toddlers.
Rolfzen also admitted to molesting a child known to him years ago, which was reported in Hennepin County, according to the complaint.
Rolfzen has no prior felony convictions, according to court records.
