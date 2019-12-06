A 25-year-old man was convicted of first-degree manslaughter following the fatal shooting of a teenager in Fridley earlier this year.
On Monday, Dec. 2, Travon Wallace, of Fridley, was sentenced to 11 years and 2 months in prison with credit for 324 days served. Other charges against Wallace were dropped.
Wallace entered a plea agreement Sept. 23 in which he pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and had second-degree murder and weapons possession charges dropped.
The plea deal comes after a hung jury failed to return a verdict in a June trial.
Tamarr Long, 21, of Fridley, faces charges of aiding an offender in the case and could face up to 10 years in prison. Long has a plea hearing scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 10.
According to an amended criminal complaint, at 5:42 p.m. Jan. 10 Fridley police responded to a call about a teenage boy shot near the 6100 block of Fifth Street Northeast in Fridley. Upon arrival, police found 17-year-old Keimonte White with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.
The caller said White, unknown to the caller, was knocking on his door asking for help, so the caller dialed 911, according to the complaint.
White was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died of his injuries. Three bullets were removed from White, the charges say.
Police interviewed two adult men who knew White. They said White was contacted to provide a ride for a fee to a man they didn’t know, later identified as Wallace. White and the two men went to the 6100 block of Fifth Street Northeast in a minivan to provide Wallace with a ride, according to the complaint.
Wallace, who was described as wearing a black winter coat with a fur-lined hood entered the van, and shortly after that shot White multiple times, the two men with White told police. The two fled the parked van in fear for their own lives and left White behind. They said Wallace left the van as well, according to the complaint.
Detectives also interviewed a witness who said Tamarr Long, then 20, told him a “dude” had been shot and showed the witness the gun used in the shooting. Long told the witness his “cousin” did the shooting in Fridley, according to the complaint.
Long told the witness his “cousin” gave him the gun after the shooting and Long’s girlfriend drove him away from the scene of the crime.
On Saturday, Jan. 12, a search warrant was executed at Wallace’s residence, on the 6100 block of Fifth Street NE, where he lived with his godmother, according to the complaint.
Detectives also searched a vehicle, which Wallace and Long had both entered since the time of the shooting, where they found a dark winter jacket with a fur-lined hood stuffed into a bag. Wallace’s godmother told detectives the jacket belonged to Wallace.
Wallace and Long were arrested on Jan. 14 in connection with White’s murder.
