siren ut
SLPGunIncident(L)1.jpg

Christain Tollifson

A Fridley man was arrested last week after allegedly pointing a gun at another man in Spring Lake Park and using “racial words.”

The suspect, 33-year-old Christain David Tollifson, now faces felony charges of threats of violence.

According to the criminal complaint, Spring Lake Park police were dispatched to a gun-pointing incident Wednesday, June 10, at the intersection of Highway 65 and 83rd Avenue in Spring Lake Park.

The male victim reported the driver of a black Chevrolet Impala, later identified as Tollifson, had cut him off on the road, according to the criminal complaint. When they were stopped next to each other, Tollifson allegedly said “racial words” before pulling a black handgun.

Police located and arrested Tollifson. Officers found a Glock 17 9-mm handgun in Tollifson’s pants pocket with about 15 rounds in the magazine, but none in the chamber, the charges say. Tollifson also had a permit to carry.

Tollifson was released from the Anoka County Jail Thursday, June 12, and had his first court appearance that same day. His next appearance is an omnibus hearing scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday, July, 9.

paige.kieffer@apgecm.com

 

Load comments