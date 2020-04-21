A 21-year-old Fridley man is charged with sexually assaulting a woman in a Fridley hotel.
Tyler Michael Ferguson faces one felony count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one felony count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and one felony count of threats of violence.
Just before 5 p.m. April 2 Fridley police received a report of a sexual assault at a hotel on the 200 block of 57th Avenue Northeast the day before, according to the criminal complaint.
The victim told officers she was in her hotel room around 11 p.m., April 1, with her sister and Ferguson watching a movie. Ferguson allegedly touched the victim sexually without consent and later grabbed the victim by the throat, pushed her onto the bed and forced sexual contact.
When the victim told him to stop, Ferguson allegedly grabbed her by the throat and threatened to kill her if she told anyone.
Ferguson was incarcerated April 2 and was in jail on $150,000 bail as of press time.
After officers arrested Ferguson he allegedly admitted to being in the room but denied anything happened. He later admitted to officers that he had touched the victim but claimed everything was consensual, according to the complaint.
Ferguson is scheduled to appear in court for an omnibus hearing April 28. As of press time Ferguson’s attorney had not responded to requests for comment.
