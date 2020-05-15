A 35-year-old former Ramsey man was convicted of assaulting a woman.
Jonathan David Cook was convicted on one felony count of third-degree assault. The charge was later deemed a gross misdemeanor.
Cook was sentenced March 16 to 365 days in the Anoka County Jail with 335 days stayed for two years and credit for 30 days time served. Cook was placed on supervised probation for two years. If he successfully completes probation, he won’t serve the remaining jail time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.