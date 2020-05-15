Gavel

A 35-year-old former Ramsey man was convicted of assaulting a woman.

Jonathan David Cook was convicted on one felony count of third-degree assault. The charge was later deemed a gross misdemeanor.

Cook was sentenced March 16 to 365 days in the Anoka County Jail with 335 days stayed for two years and credit for 30 days time served. Cook was placed on supervised probation for two years. If he successfully completes probation, he won’t serve the remaining jail time.

