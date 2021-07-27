A former Roosevelt Middle School math teacher was sentenced earlier this month to six years of probation for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old student in 2015.
Kyle Thomas Sellers, 44, of Ham Lake, will serve 90 days of jail time on work release in Anoka County and serve six years of probation.
As conditions of probation, Sellers must agree to have his electronic devices randomly inspected, have no contact with girls under 18 where he’s in a position of authority, complete sex offender treatment, and not use any online dating services or possess any form of sexually explicit material.
Sellers was charged in May 2020 with felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct for an alleged incident in 2013 and felony fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct for an incident in 2015.
As part of a plea deal, the first charge was dropped and the second charge amended to fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct, a gross misdemeanor.
Sellers pleaded guilty to the amended charge in late April 2021.
Sellers worked as a math teacher at Roosevelt Middle School in Blaine from 2006 through 2020. He was placed on administrative leave in November 2019 after a complaint was made against him. His employment was terminated on June 10, 2020, according to the Anoka-Hennepin School District.
In November 2019 a then-21-year-old victim reported to Roosevelt school officials about Sellers’ behavior toward her when she was still attending school in the district. Sellers was a teacher at the middle school while the victim attended it.
According to the criminal complaint filed in May 2020, the victim told police that in late 2015, when she was 16 years old, Sellers came to her place of employment in Blaine around 9:30 p.m. one evening and waited for her shift to be finished.
When she left the store and went to her car, she noticed Sellers was parked next to her, and he got out of the car to talk to her. He told her he was back from being out of town, the complaint says.
Sellers then kissed her and pressed her against the car, touching her in a sexual manner and forcing her to touch him sexually, according to the complaint. He made explicit sexual comments to her before exposing himself, according to the complaint.
The victim then left Sellers’ truck and drove away in her own vehicle.
Between the ages of 17 and 18, the victim received numerous messages from Sellers, who at one point told her never to say anything because he would get in trouble, according to the complaint.
The victim told police she was reporting the incidents because she didn’t want anyone else to go through this like she did.
Sellers did not have any other complaints in his employee file, according to the school district.
Sellers’ probation is scheduled to end July 8, 2027.
