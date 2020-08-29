Sexual assault charges dismissed
Sexual assault charges against a 42-year-old Coon Rapids man were dismissed Feb. 5.
William Antonie Dontae Meadows was charged with one felony count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
The charges were dismissed after the victim moved out of state and was no longer cooperating or responding with prosecutors, according to court documents.
On Jan. 17, 2018, a 28-year-old woman told a detective Meadows had allegedly assaulted her in his bedroom after they met on a dating app.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Charges against alleged Target shoplifter dropped
Shoplifting charges against a 39-year-old Minneapolis man were dismissed.
James Michael Kittleson had faced two felony counts of theft, valued over $5,000.
The charges were dismissed March 10. Kittleson had been accused of stealing over $5,000 worth of goods from various Target stores including in Blaine and Coon Rapids.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Sexual assault charges dismissed after death
Sexual assault charges against a 69-year-old Arden Hills man, stemming from his time in Andover, were dismissed.
Albert Michael Sims faced one felony count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
The charge against Sims was dismissed Dec. 31, 2019, because he is dead. It had stemmed from reports that he had molested a 14-year-old girl while living with her family.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Child porn charges dropped
Child pornography charges against a 27-year-old Coon Rapids man have been dismissed.
Logan Thomas Deming had faced five felony counts of using minors in sexual performance or pornographic works.
The charges against Deming were dismissed April 28 in the interests of justice, according to court documents.
Deming was charged after officers investigating him allegedly found videos of him having sex with a 17-year-old girl on his phone.
~ Connor Cummiskey
