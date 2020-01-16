The Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View and Fridley fire departments responded to a garage fire on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 8, in Blaine.
While en route to the fire on the 10400 block of Seventh Street NE, firefighters were notified an explosion had occurred in the two-car unattached garage, likely caused by propane.
SBM and Fridley firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, and the unattached garage was ventilated.
The residential home on the property and the neighboring home suffered minimal vinyl siding damage; some of the siding melted during the fire.
It’s estimated the firefighters saved over $500,000 in property at this fire.
“Crews were successful in quickly knocking down the main fire and protecting the two homes from further damage,” SBM Fire Chief Charlie Smith said in an email.
Allina paramedics and Blaine police officers assisted at the scene.
According Smith, no residents or firefighters were injured.
This was the fire the SBM Tower 3 truck ever responded to.
“It performed flawlessly,” Smith said, adding he hopes this “illustrates how important quick response, proper staffing and modern equipment make such a difference.”
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the SBM Fire Department.
