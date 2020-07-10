A 27-year-old Robbinsdale man was linked to a June 12 robbery in Fridley by fingerprints on tobacco products.
Jonathan Jeffrey Emerson faces one felony count of first-degree aggravated robbery.
On June 12 at approximately 1:34 p.m. Fridley police responded to a silent panic alarm at 7298 Highway 65 NE, according to the criminal complaint.
Upon arrival officers spoke with a cashier who was found crying by an empty register. The cashier told police a man, later identified as Emerson, wearing all black with a face mask and a 12-inch knife came behind the counter and demanded she open the register.
Emerson allegedly opened the register drawer and found a box below full of cash and stole approximately $700 and some tobacco products.
Police walked the perimeter of the building and found a trail of new tobacco products leading to the service drive west of the building, the charges say. The trail ended just behind the store.
Surveillance footage from a nearby store showed a maroon four-door vehicle driving on the service drive and parking in a lot. The vehicle allegedly left just after the silent alarm was triggered.
Tobacco products collected from the scene were processed by the Midwest Regional Forensic Laboratory. On June 25 the lab informed police that fingerprints belonging to Emerson were found on the products.
Police spoke with Emerson at a Minneapolis residence where he admitted to making a mistake and claimed “full guilt,” according to the complaint.
