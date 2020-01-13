Two felony DWI charges against a former Coon Rapids resident filed in July 2017 following an incident in the city were reduced to one gross misdemeanor count following a plea agreement in Anoka County District Court.
Donald Joseph Green, 58, St. Cloud, entered a guilty plea to gross misdemeanor second-degree DWI (breath test refusal) and was given credit for 365 days spent in jail at sentencing Nov. 21. Fees were waived, and no probation was ordered by the court.
Green, who had eight prior DWI convictions, including two felonies, was found unconscious by a police officer in a car on the 11300 block of Robinson Drive the night of July 8, 2017, with the key in the ignition and two open cans of beer in the front cup holder.
According to the complaint, Green was awakened, had bloodshot and water eyes, slurred speech, smelled strongly of alcohol, failed field sobriety tests and blew a .183 on the preliminary breath test, but following his arrest, Green constantly interrupted and argued while the implied consent advisory was read to him at the police station, constituting a breath test refusal.
In 2018 the case ended up at the Minnesota Court of Appeals, after the court denied a defense motion to dismiss the charges for lack of probable cause, at which point Green fired his public defender.
Representing himself, Green filed a motion with the district court to order Anoka County to pay for services to assist with his pro se defense, including an investigator, paralegal, office supplies and law library fees, but it was denied, so he appealed to the Court of Appeals.
In January the appeals court unanimously rejected his motion and affirmed the district court decision because Green failed to show how any of the requested services were necessary for an adequate defense, according to the opinion.
