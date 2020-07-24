gavel

A 26-year-old Minneapolis man is charged with drunken driving in Fridley after police allegedly spotted him driving over 90 mph.

Elmer Davis III faces one felony count of first-degree DWI.

At approximately 2:15 a.m. on July 9 a police officer observed a GMC Yukon swerving on University Avenue NE in Fridley, according to the criminal complaint.

The Yukon allegedly ran a red light at the intersection of 57th Avenue before turning onto I-694. There it was observed traveling at 92 mph in a 60 mph zone, according to the complaint.

When an officer made contact with Davis, he allegedly smelled of alcohol and appeared intoxicated. Davis reportedly told the officer he was coming from a bar in Fridley where he had last consumed a drink an hour before.

A preliminary breath test indicated Davis had a blood alcohol content of .135, and a breath test at the Fridley Police Station showed a .12 blood alcohol content, the charges say.

Davis has two convictions for refusing a DWI test from 2014 and 2017. He also had his license revoked after a 2014 arrest for operating while intoxicated in Iowa.

connor.cummiskey@apgecm.com

