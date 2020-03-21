A 50-year-old Minneapolis man faces felony charges for possessing more than 80 grams of methamphetamine in Columbia Heights.
Scott Dennis Brozek is charged with one count of first-degree controlled substance crime and one count of fifth-degree controlled substance crime.
On June 25, 2018, officers with the Columbia Heights Police Department responding to a disturbance observed an SUV without license plates pull into an auto shop in the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE, according to a recently filed criminal complaint.
As they approached, one officer recognized Brozek as he exited the vehicle. The SUV was confirmed stolen, and Brozek was arrested on probable cause related to a recent burglary, according to the complaint.
A man driving the vehicle was arrested on a warrant and another man was in the rear seat, according to the criminal complaint, which did not identify either man.
A stolen license plate was allegedly found in the front passenger compartment in plain view.
While searching the vehicle, officers found 82 grams of methamphetamine in the glove box stored in three smaller bags, all placed inside a larger bag, the charges say.
Approximately 62 grams of what field-tested positive as marijuana was allegedly found in the rear passenger compartment. DNA taken from the plastic bag matched Brozek’s DNA sample, according to the complaint.
Brozek admitted the SUV and the marijuana were his, the charges say. He has one prior first-degree controlled substance conviction from 2008, according to the complaint.
Brozek’s first court appearance is scheduled for April 22.
