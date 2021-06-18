A Coon Rapids man with outstanding warrants nearly hit a detective with his car while trying to flee police Wednesday, June 9, police say.
Now the suspect, 34-year-old Benjamin Allen Hanson, is charged with first-degree methamphetamine possession, fleeing police in a vehicle and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:12 p.m. a detective with the Anoka-Hennepin Narcotics and Violent Crimes Task Force located Hanson, who had a warrant for his arrest, driving a vehicle. The detective requested backup from the Coon Rapids Police Department and attempted to arrest the individual.
Hanson gave the Coon Rapids officer a fake name, according to the criminal complaint.
The driver allegedly stopped after traveling north on Quince Street Northwest, and a female passenger got out of the vehicle with a child, according to the complaint. While this took place, another detective arrived.
Hanson then put his vehicle in reverse, the Sheriff’s Office reported, hitting a Coon Rapids squad car and nearly striking the detective who just arrived. Hanson allegedly drove away, and the first detective chased after him on foot, according to the complaint.
Hanson allegedly fled to Brooklyn Park, traveling at 60-90 mph in 30 mph zones, as well as driving over grass and through yards, and police lost him. But the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office detained him at 81st Avenue North and Aldrich Avenue North in Brooklyn Park after finding Hanson’s vehicle unattended, according to the complaint.
Officers allegedly found more than 50 grams of meth in his backpack. Hanson confessed to ingesting drugs before having contact with police, according to the complaint.
The suspect was taken to Mercy Hospital for evaluation before being booked into jail.
Hanson has an omnibus hearing scheduled for July 1. His bail is set at $500,000.
Hanson has been convicted of four felonies in the past three years for assault, theft, drug possession and fleeing police.
