Man dies at Ramsey road construction site
A Faribault man was killed at a road construction site in Ramsey Wednesday, Sept. 8, when a semitruck driver ran him over while traveling in reverse.
The victim was identified as 50-year-old Robert John Vogelsberg.
According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, around 8:31 p.m. Sept. 8 dispatch received a report of an unconscious man involved in a road construction accident near Armstrong Boulevard Northwest and Bunker Lake Boulevard Northwest in Ramsey. The Ramsey Police Department, Allina EMS and Ramsey Fire Department responded to the scene.
First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the man was declared dead at the scene.
An early investigation indicated a construction semitruck was headed west on Bunker Lake Boulevard and reversed to attach to a piece of equipment. The victim was caught in a wheel and run over.
The victim worked for a private contractor hired to repave part of Bunker Lake Boulevard.
Ramsey police, the Minnesota State Patrol, the Sheriff’s Office and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the incident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.