An East Bethel man is charged with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in March after getting her high on methamphetamine.
Matthew Paulson, 36, faces one count of felony first-degree criminal sexual assault, as well as one count of felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct.
According to the criminal complaint, an Anoka County sheriff’s deputy pulled over a driver for traffic violations around 4:12 a.m. March 18 in the 4100 block of Crosstown Boulevard Northwest in Ham Lake. A woman, a man and a 15-year-old girl were identified in the car.
A deputy allegedly found a bag of white substance later identified as methamphetamine in the car, and law enforcement and medical personnel at the scene believed the girl was under the influence of meth.
The girl told police she spent time alone with Paulson, who was known to her, since March 16 at his mother’s home in Stacy. The two adults in the car had picked the girl up and taken her away from Paulson, according to the complaint.
The girl told police Paulson took her to his mom’s home for three days, where he allegedly took the girl’s phone and gave her meth, according to the complaint. She told police she was high for the majority of the time she was there.
Paulson allegedly forced the girl to perform oral sex and sexually assaulted her.
Paulson allegedly told the girl he was going to bury her in the backyard inside an old refrigerator. He also allegedly told the girl he had another female “tied up” and he was going to kill that female and himself.
Paulson’s bail was set at $200,000 with conditions, or $750,000 without conditions. His next court date is May 13.
