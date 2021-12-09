A Blaine man faces felony charges for a collision that fatally injured a motorcyclist in Blaine in early September.
Jacob James Beecken, 20, was charged Dec. 3 with criminal vehicular homicide.
According to the criminal complaint, officers arrived at the intersection of West 35W Service Road Northeast and 95th Avenue Northeast in Blaine on Sept. 11 at 12:33 p.m.
A median divides the road and allows drivers only to turn right. Witnesses told police that a driver in a Honda CRV made an unlawful left turn over the median, charges say.
A motorcyclist ran into the Honda as the driver was allegedly turning left. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital and eventually died of his injuries Sept. 22.
Beecken was identified as the driver of the vehicle, according to the charges.
When law enforcement asked what happened, Beecken allegedly said: “All the way home, I was pissed. I wasn’t acting on it, but then I go to this corner and I realized that I can’t go this way on that corner. So I didn’t even look that way. I just went for it.”
An initial investigation allegedly showed Beecken didn’t stop at the stop sign, and instead slowed down to about 10 mph, according to the complaint.
Fellow motorcyclists, who were traveling behind the victim, said they weren’t going more than 40 mph. The posted speed limit is 50 mph.
Beecken’s first court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 7.
