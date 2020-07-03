A 45-year-old former Ramsey man received a stay of imposition for breaking into a Ramsey woman’s home.
Troy Young Anderson of East Grand Forks pleaded guilty to one felony count of interfering with privacy against a minor. He was initially charged with first-degree burglary.
Anderson received a stay of imposition June 11 and was sentenced to 90 days in the Anoka County jail, with three days credit for time served. He also was placed on four years of supervised probation and required to pay $143.38 in restitution. If he successfully completes probation, he won’t serve the prison time.
On Dec. 17, 2018, Anderson was found hiding in a closet of a woman’s house when she returned home, according to the criminal complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Coon Rapids man sentenced on fraud charges
A 47-year-old Coon Rapids man was sentenced on two gross misdemeanor counts of workers compensation fraud.
Todd Ross Luttman pleaded guilty to the lesser charges after initially being charged with one felony count of insurance fraud and one felony count of workers compensation fraud.
Luttman was sentenced June 11 to 365 days in the Anoka County Jail, stayed for two years. He also was placed on supervised probation for two years. If he successfully completes probation, he won’t serve the jail time.
Luttman was charged Feb. 22, 2019, for lying about his income to the insurance company providing workers compensation to him, according to the criminal complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
