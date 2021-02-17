A 49-year-old Elk River man has received a stay of imposition for one felony count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
On Jan. 14, John Michael Huberty received a stay of imposition resulting in five years of supervised probation and 30 days in the Anoka County Jail with three days credit for time served. If he successfully completes his probation, the conviction will be deemed a misdemeanor.
On April 29, 2019, Huberty was arrested after arriving to have sex with a 15-year-old Anoka boy he met on the app Grindr, according to the criminal complaint. The boy, who told police he created a profile claiming he was 20, had performed oral sex during a previous visit, according to the complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
5 years probation for checkbook theft
A 23-year-old Minneapolis woman has received a stay of imposition on charges of burglary from a Coon Rapids nursing home.
Troiyauna Lakia Delores Fox pleaded guilty to one felony count of second-degree burglary.
Fox received a stay of imposition Feb. 11 and was sentenced to four days in the Anoka County Jail, credit for time served, and was placed on five years of supervised probation. If Fox successfully completes her probation, the charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor.
On Oct. 16, 2019, Fox misled residents of a senior living facility in Coon Rapids, convincing them to leave their room for a fire drill. After they left she took a checkbook, according to the criminal complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
