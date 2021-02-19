A 28-year-old Blaine man was sentenced Jan. 4, for wounding a man with a 12-gauge shotgun.
Oluwatoni John Olayiwola pleaded guilty to one felony count of first-degree assault with one felony count of second-degree assault dismissed.
Olayiwola was sentenced to eight years and seven months in the St. Cloud prison with 453 days credit for time served, but the sentence was stayed for 20 years. Olayiwola also was placed on 20 years of supervised probation, and if he successfully completes the probation, he won’t serve the prison time.
On July 6, 2019, Olayiwola shot a man with a shotgun in Columbia Heights, according to the criminal complaint. The victim was found outside on the lawn by first responders and transported to a hospital.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Time served sentence for trespassing
A 43-year-old Chicago man was sentenced earlier this year for trespassing at a Fridley construction site.
Eugene Nathaniel Arnold III pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of trespassing with one felony count of possession of burglary tools dismissed.
On Jan. 6 Arnold was sentenced to 85 days in the Anoka County Jail, which was credited for time served.
On Sept. 6, 2019, a patrol officer found Arnold at a Fridley construction site the officer was patrolling due to recent thefts, according to the criminal complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
DWI results in jail time, 5 years probation
A 25-year-old Brooklyn Park woman has received a stay of imposition for driving drunk in Fridley.
Mauresha Sacheray White pleaded guilty to one felony count of first-degree DWI.
On Jan. 12, White was sentenced to 180 days in the Anoka County Jail with six days credit for time served. She also was placed on five years of supervised probation. If White successfully completes her probation, her charges will be reduced to a misdemeanor.
White was stopped by an officer in Fridley after she was seen speeding with her vehicle lights turned off, according to the criminal complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
2-year sentence for attack
A 24-year-old Minneapolis woman was sentenced earlier this year for attacking a man in a Columbia Heights store.
Paige Marie Kleven was convicted on one felony count of fifth-degree assault with one felony count of simple robbery and one felony count of violating a no contact order dismissed.
Kleven was sentenced Jan. 13 to two years and three months in the Shakopee prison with 380 days credit for time served.
On Nov. 21, 2018, Kleven attacked a man who had a no contact order against her when she saw him in a Columbia Heights business, according to the criminal complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.