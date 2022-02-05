A thief will serve more than two years in prison for stealing $18,000 from an Oak Grove bar in 2020.
Benjamin Jacob Hunt, of Owatonna, was sentenced Dec. 27 to 26 months in prison. Hunt pleaded guilty the same day to felony second-degree burglary. His receiving stolen property charge was dropped.
According to the criminal complaint, Hunt burglarized SRO Bar and Grill in Oak Grove on July 19, 2020. Hunt stole a total of $18,000, which officers found in Hunt’s vehicle when he was pulled over in Faribault County later that day.
Coon Rapids man sentenced for high-speed chase
A Coon Rapids man was sentenced to three years plus one day in prison for dangerously speeding through residential neighborhoods to flee from police in 2021.
Benjamin Allen Hanson was sentenced Dec. 30. He has 204 days credit for time already served. He pleaded guilty to fleeing police in a vehicle and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, both felonies, the same day. A first-degree meth possession charge was dropped per the plea deal.
According to the criminal complaint, on June 9, 2021, officers tried to arrest Hanson, who had arrest warrants, at a gas station in Coon Rapids.
Hanson reportedly used his SUV to back into a squad car before driving off. Officers followed Hanson through residential zones. He was driving 60-90 mph in 30 mph zones, and ran stop lights and stop signs, according to the complaint.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.