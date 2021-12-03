A 41-year-old man will serve jail time and probation for possessing 141 grams of methamphetamine in 2020.
Joshua Michael Fox, of Fridley, was sentenced Oct. 7 to 78 months in prison, stayed for 10 years. If he successfully completes probation, he won’t serve the prison time.
Conditions of his probation include a year in the Anoka County Jail with credit for 10 days served. The time will be served as work release or at the workhouse if eligible. He must also pay a $500 fine.
The sentence was a downward departure from standard sentencing guidelines, because Fox is in treatment, has minimal criminal history and has support from his friends and family.
Fox pleaded guilty July 22 to first-degree meth possession. Rape charges from the same investigation were dropped as part of the plea agreement.
According to the criminal complaint, police executed a search warrant on Fox’s apartment in Fridley June 5, 2020.
Police had two sources come forward to say Fox was selling meth.
Inside the apartment, law enforcement found over 141 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia, the charges say.
The investigation was the result of an alleged rape.
On June 5, 2020, a woman alleged that Fox raped her on June 3 when she was trying to buy heroin from him, according to the original charges. The charges were ultimately dismissed, with the alleged victim’s input, in order to avoid going to trial, according to the Anoka County Attorney’s Office.
New Hope man to serve 9 years for assault
Donchevelle Rayshawn Bowles will serve nine years and eight months for shooting a man during a marijuana sale in June.
He pleaded guilty Oct. 6 to felony first-degree assault. His other three charges were dismissed.
State law requires convicted individuals to serve at least two-thirds of their sentence in prison, with the remaining one-third on supervised release.
According to the criminal complaint, Bowles shot a victim once and fled during a marijuana deal June 20 around 8:35 p.m. in the 600 block of 79th Avenue Northeast in Spring Lake Park.
The victim gave Bowles $100 for marijuana, and instead of giving the victim the drugs, he shot him in the arm and fled in his SUV.
Man gets more than 3 years for robbery
A Rochester man will serve prison time for a months-long shoplifting spree at Bed Bath and Beyond as well as several Target locations.
Darcy Travis Lewis, 32, pleaded guilty to felony simple robbery Oct. 11. He was sentenced the same day to 41 months in prison with credit for 315 days served.
The plea deal dismissed the other two counts, as well as another theft case and a traffic incident.
State law requires convicted individuals to serve two-thirds of their sentence in prison, with the remaining one-third on supervised release.
According to the criminal complaint, Lewis stole items including clothes, a stroller and a portable play yard from Target stores in Fridley, East St. Paul and northeast Minneapolis.
Two Bed Bath and Beyond employees in Coon Rapids reported Lewis shoplifting on Oct. 30, 2020.
Drug charges dismissed for man in possession of illegal ammunition
A Coon Rapids man will serve five years of supervised probation for possession of ammunition in Fridley as a convicted felon.
Arnett Bernard Godsey, 44, pleaded guilty May 12 to felony possession of a firearm by an ineligible person. His other charges — two counts of first-degree controlled substance crimes and another count of possession of ammunition by an ineligible person — were dropped.
Judge Melissa M. Saterbak sentenced him to five years of probation, a downward departure from sentencing guidelines, due to good behavior and because his previous convictions were from the 1990s.
“It appears Mr. Godsey is taking active steps to better himself and become a contributing member of society,” Saterbak wrote in the departure report.
According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement found various types of ammunition in Godsey’s apartment during a search on Sept. 20, 2019, in Fridley.
New Brighton man gets probation for theft
Due to a plea agreement, a 26-year-old man will serve two years of supervised probation for theft from a person in early 2020.
Hassan Yusuf Mohamed, of New Brighton, pleaded guilty Nov. 1 to theft, an amended charge from his original two counts of first-degree aggravated robbery. Theft is a gross misdemeanor. His original charges were felonies. Mohamed must also pay $300.
According to the criminal complaint, Mohamed stole a man’s wallet, phone and car keys in Columbia Heights on May 13, 2020.
