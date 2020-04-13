A 28-year-old Zimmerman man, formerly of Blaine, was sentenced for stealing almost $1,500 in merchandise from a Target.
Donald Eugene Lang III pleaded guilty to one felony count of theft valued between $1,000 and $5,000, with one felony count of possession of shoplifting gear dismissed.
Lang was sentenced Feb. 10 to two years and one month in the St. Cloud prison, stayed for five years. He also received 26 days in the Anoka County Jail, credit for time served, and five years of supervised probation. If he successfully completes probation he won’t serve prison time.
On March 19, 2019, a loss prevention employee at Target in Lino Lakes reported a theft after observing Lang enter a changing room with baby monitors and a baby camera and exit without them. Lang attempted to steal approximately $1,446 in goods, according to the criminal complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
10 years probation for meth possession in Coon Rapids
A 53-year-old Clarissa woman, formerly of Coon Rapids, was sentenced for possessing methamphetamine.
Pamela Ann Gester pleaded guilty to one felony count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance with one felony count of first-degree sale of a controlled substance dismissed.
Gester was sentenced March 19 to six years and six months in the Shakopee prison, stayed for 10 years. She also was sentenced to 120 days in the Anoka County Jail and is eligible for work release with three days credit for time served. Gester was placed on 10 years of supervised probation. If she successfully completes probation, she won’t serve prison time.
On March 21, 2019, Gester sold 56.7 grams of methamphetamine for $1,050 to a confidential informant, according to the criminal complaint. A search warrant executed on March 28 found a total of approximately 297 grams of what field tested positive as methamphetamine.
~ Connor Cummiskey
