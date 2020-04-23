A 51-year-old Stillwater man, formerly of Blaine, was convicted of drunken driving after being stopped in a Lexington parking lot.
Kenneth Robert Larson pleaded guilty to one felony count of first-degree DWI, but the conviction was later determined to be a gross misdemeanor.
Larson was sentenced Jan. 14 to one year in the Anoka County Jail, with 275 days stayed for six years, and was placed on six years of supervised probation. If he successfully completes the probation, he won’t serve the remaining jail time.
On March 26, 2019, Larson was reported while wandering through a parking lot outside a Festival Foods in Lexington on South Service Drive, apparently looking for a vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.
Officers spoke to Larson’s unidentified passenger who told them they had been drinking at a couple of bars before stopping at the grocery store.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Prison sentence for Blaine shoplifter
A 31-year-old St. Cloud man was sentenced to prison for possessing burglary tools in a Blaine Target.
Iman Ahmed Abdelhakim pleaded guilty to one felony count of possession of burglary tools with one felony count of theft dismissed.
Abdelhakim was sentenced Jan. 16 to one year and eight months in the St. Cloud prison, with 190 days credit for time served and restitution reserved.
On March 30, 2019, Abdelhakim used a scissors to cut webbing off merchandise in a Target on 109th Avenue in Blaine, according to the criminal complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Walgreens burglar receives stay of imposition
A 33-year-old Blaine man was sentenced for a Walgreens burglary that allegedly fueled a meth binge.
Terry James Schmolke pleaded guilty to one felony count of third-degree burglary.
Schmolke received a stay of imposition March 18, and was placed on three years of supervised probation.
On April 3, 2019, a burglary was reported at a Walgreens on the 12400 block of Aberdeen Street NE in Blaine. Surveillance footage showed Schmolke entering the store at 4:30 a.m., according to the criminal complaint. The store’s safe was found empty.
Schmolke’s sister told officers he was not at home and was probably on a “serious meth binge.” He was arrested in Red Wing and transported to a hospital for methamphetamine intoxication the following day.
~ Connor Cummiskey
