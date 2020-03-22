2 convicted in string of 2017 Coon Rapids burglaries
A 22-year-old man was convicted for a series of Coon Rapids thefts in the spring of 2017.
James Lee Wadkins, who has no public address, pleaded guilty to two felony counts of second-degree burglary. One count of second-degree burglary and one count of theft of a firearm were dismissed.
Wadkins was sentenced Jan. 8 to a total of five years and two months in the St. Cloud prison with 737 days credit for time served. Wadkins also was required to pay $15 in restitution.
In March and April of 2017 Wadkins and 43-year-old Coon Rapids man Anthony Barrett Preston broke into a series of homes in Coon Rapids and stored the stolen property in two storage units in Hutchinson and Coon Rapids, according to the criminal complaint.
On Aug. 22, 2018, Barrett pleaded guilty to one felony count of second-degree burglary and one felony count of possession of a firearm or ammunition by an ineligible person due to a prior violent crime. Two felony counts of second-degree burglary and one felony count of theft of a firearm were dismissed.
Barret received two concurrent sentences of five years in the St. Cloud prison with credit for 925 days served. He also was required to pay $15 in restitution.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Guilty plea in Coon Rapids tool theft
A 59-year-old Anoka man was convicted of stealing tools from a truck parked in Coon Rapids.
Wilson Lee Townsel pleaded guilty to one felony count of theft valued between $1,000 and $5,000.
Townsel received a stay of imposition Feb. 12. He was sentenced to 151 days in the Anoka County Jail, credit for time served, and seven days probation.
On Oct. 1, 2018, Townsel smashed the windows of two vehicles in a parking lot in the 1800 block of Northdale Boulevard in Coon Rapids and stole multiple tools, according to the criminal complaint
~ Connor Cummiskey
