A Columbia Heights man was sentenced Dec. 27 to 30 years in prison for killing a 22-year-old man in 2020.
Dominic James Sampson, 21, pleaded guilty Nov. 1, 2021, to the sole charge of felony second-degree murder. He has credit for 462 days already served. He must also pay $8,191 in restitution.
State sentencing guidelines say a minimum of two-thirds of the sentence must be served in prison, and up to one-third of the sentence could be served as supervised release.
According to the criminal complaint, Sampson shot and killed a 22-year-old man with a gun he received from Brandon Allen Kron, now 24, on Aug. 24, 2020 outside a strip mall in Columbia Heights.
The victim, Charles Ray Mosby, was transported to the hospital but ultimately died from his injuries.
The handing off of a gun and the shooting death of Mosby were all caught on surveillance footage outside the strip mall.
Cashmere Quinton Smith, 23, is also charged with second-degree murder for allegedly giving a gun to Kron.
The three suspects fled the area in two vehicles.
Kron was convicted in 2021 for aiding an offender. He was sentenced to two years in prison for his involvement.
Smith has a pre-trial date set for March 3 and a possible jury trial scheduled for March 28.
Blaine man to serve probation for selling meth
A 37-year-old Blaine man will serve five years probation for selling methamphetamine in 2020.
Nicholas Lewis Demo was sentenced Nov. 8 to four years in prison, stayed for five years. If he successfully completes probation, he won’t serve the prison time. He was given credit for 185 days served in the Anoka County Jail.
Demo pleaded guilty Aug. 19, 2021, to an amended felony second-degree controlled substance sale. He was originally charged with first-degree controlled substance sale. His three charges of methamphetamine-related crimes involving children were dismissed as part of the plea.
According to the criminal complaint, the Anoka-Hennepin Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on Demo’s home in the 12000 block of Buchanan Street Northeast in Blaine on July 20, 2020. Demo’s three children, his wife and another suspect were also present in the residence at the time, according to the complaint. Officers found a drug ledger with names, amounts of narcotics and prices in the home.
Blaine, Columbia Heights burglary charges dismissed following suspect’s death
A 22-year-old Brooklyn Center woman charged with burglary in Blaine and Columbia Heights died in September.
Lexis Ann Carlson’s cases were dismissed.
Her alleged counterpart in both crimes, Tyler Thomas Cassman, 25, of Mounds View, is charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree attempted burglary, possession of burglary tools and fleeing police in a vehicle for an incident on Jan. 7, 2021, in Blaine. He’s also charged with second-degree burglary for a Columbia Heights incident on Sept. 23, 2019. His next court date for both cases is set for Feb. 8.
