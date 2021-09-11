A 23-year-old Minneapolis woman will serve three years probation for fleeing police in Anoka in a 30-mile pursuit last October.
Jonnilee Marie Seeman pleaded guilty in May to felony fleeing a police officer in a vehicle. Her other charge of receiving stolen property was dropped as part of the plea deal.
Two other suspects were charged in the October police chase last year. Bailey Held, of Little Falls, was convicted June 21 of receiving stolen property in relation to the chase. Ahmed Abdelhafiz, of Blaine, pleaded guilty June 8 to felony simple robbery and felony fleeing police in a vehicle. He is set to be sentenced Nov. 8.
Seeman, Held and Abdelhafix were in a vehicle that had a stolen car hooked up to it via trailer Oct. 8, 2020. Abdelhafix, the driver, drove off while talking to police.
Abedlhafix and Held got out of the vehicle, ordered the occupants of another vehicle out of their car and Abdelhafix drove off. He eventually crashed the vehicle, and he and Held were arrested.
Drug dealer sentenced to 10 years probation for possessing 700 grams of meth
A 31-year-old methamphetamine dealer will serve 10 years probation after police found hundreds of grams of meth in Coon Rapids.
Randy Charles Petry, whose address was formerly listed as Blaine but is now Isanti, was convicted Aug. 31 of felony first-degree controlled substance sale. His other charge and a fifth-degree controlled substance possession charge in another case were dropped.
Petry will serve 10 years probation as well as one year in the Anoka County Jail, which will be furloughed for inpatient controlled substance treatment, per a plea deal Petry entered last September.
According to the criminal complaint, a confidential informant told police that in 2020 they had purchased meth from Petry “dozens” of times.
The Anoka-Hennepin drug task force conducted a controlled buy of meth from Petry in March 2020.
On March 9, 2020, a victim told law enforcement his Coon Rapids residence was being used as a trap house, meaning a place used to sell narcotics.
The drug task force executed a search warrant on the residence later that month and found 700 grams of meth and paraphernalia.
The complaint says Petry sold or intended to sell 750 grams of meth in March 2020.
