A man convicted of trying to steal a pack of cigarettes from a gas station in Columbia Heights last year will serve five years on probation.
Donald Eugene Brown, 51, of Rochester, pleaded guilty Sept. 21, 2021, to attempted simple robbery. He was sentenced Nov. 22, 2021. His other charge was dismissed due to the plea deal.
According to the criminal complaint, Brown tried to steal cigarettes from a gas station on Central Avenue in Columbia Heights on Oct. 28, 2020. He sprayed mace at the cashier and left the store after the cashier threatened to call 911, according to the complaint.
Blaine man receives probation for meth sale
A 35-year-old man will spend five years on supervised probation for selling methamphetamine in July 2020.
Michael Robert Nesser, of Blaine, was sentenced Nov. 9, 2021, to probation for felony second-degree meth possession with intent to sell. Nesser pleaded guilty Aug. 19, 2021, as part of an agreement that amended the original first-degree drug charge to second-degree and dismissed the three remaining charges.
According to the criminal complaint, the Anoka Hennepin Drug Task Force found over 50 grams of meth in Nesser’s residence in the 12000 block of Buchanan Street Northeast in Blaine on July 20, 2020. Law enforcement also found a ledger with a list of transactions, names, prices and amounts of drugs sold.
Man receives stay of adjudication for damaging police car
A 50-year-old man won’t have a conviction on his record if he completes probation for damaging property in August.
Daniel Richard Du Ross, of Spring Lake Park, pleaded guilty Oct. 1, 2021, to first-degree criminal property damage. He was sentenced Nov. 19, 2021, to five years on probation. If he successfully completes probation, there will be no conviction on his record.
According to the criminal complaint, Du Ross wiped blood on a police squad car Aug. 7 while being arrested for domestic assault. He told police he has AIDS before wiping his bleeding hands on the squad car.
Fridley man sentenced for drunken driving at twice the legal limit
A 48-year-old Fridley man will serve five years on probation after a felony conviction for driving with a blood alcohol content of more than twice the legal limit in June.
Anthony Saguan Mensah was sentenced Dec. 17, 2021, for felony first-degree DWI. He was sentenced to three years in prison, stayed for five years. If he successfully complete the probation, he won’t serve the prison tine.
He was also sentenced to 180 days in jail; 150 of those days could be waived if he’s compliant with probation.
The conviction is his third DWI-related conviction since 2013.
Mensah pleaded guilty Oct. 18 as charged.
According to the criminal complaint, a Fridley police officer pulled over Mensah June 25 around 11:32 p.m. Mensah took a breath test at 12:28 a.m., which showed an alcohol concentration of .17.
Fridley man to serve prison time for drunken driving over 3 times the legal limit
A Fridley man will serve five years in prison for drunken driving in 2020 and 2019.
Brent Howard Christensen, 47, was sentenced Oct. 29 to five years in prison for felony first-degree DWI. He received credit for 112 days already served. Christensen was sentenced for another first-degree DWI conviction Oct. 29, 2021, to four years with credit for 198 served. The sentences will be served concurrently.
Christensen pleaded guilty May 24 to first-degree DWI. The plea deal dismissed charges related to two first-degree DWI cases. The plea also dismissed two counts of first-degree DWI in a third case, also from Fridley.
According to the criminal complaints, Fridley police pulled over Christensen Aug. 25, 2019, in Fridley at 71st Way. Christensen’s blood alcohol content registered at .23 from a blood test.
Fridley police pulled over Christensen again Sept. 24, 2020, in the 7000 block of East River Road. His blood alcohol level was .269, according to the complaint.
Blaine man gets probation for meth sale
A 45-year-old man will spend 15 years on probation for selling methamphetamine in Blaine in 2020.
Richard Donald Hegquist, of Blaine, was sentenced Dec. 1, 2021, for felony first-degree selling meth to 15 years probation and one year in jail, with credit for 61 days already served.
Hegquiest pleaded guilty Sept. 15.
According to the criminal complaint, the Anoka Hennepin Narcotics and Violent Crimes Task Force found 50.3 grams of meth in Hegquist’s vehicle July 23, 2020, in Blaine. Detectives also found $2,117 on Hegquist.
Police found texts on Hegquist’s phone that correspond with the sale of meth.
Rochester man gets probation for Columbia Heights robbery
A man convicted of trying to steal a pack of cigarettes from a gas station in Columbia Heights last year will serve five years on probation.
Donald Eugene Brown, 51, of Rochester, pleaded guilty Sept. 21, 2021, to attempted simple robbery. He was sentenced Nov. 22, 2021. His other charge was dismissed due to the plea deal.
According to the criminal complaint, Brown tried to steal cigarettes from a gas station on Central Avenue in Columbia Heights on Oct. 28, 2020. He sprayed mace at the cashier and left the store after the cashier threatened to call 911, according to the complaint.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.