A St. Francis man will serve five years probation for receiving stolen property after pleading guilty in May.
Christopher David Johnstone, 33, was sentenced Aug. 17 to supervised probation and 90 days in the Anoka County Jail on work release with credit for two days served.
Johnstone must pay a total of approximately $21,000 in restitution.
According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement executed a search warrant on Johnstone’s residence on 223rd Lane Northwest in St. France in September of 2019, where they found numerous trailers, a lawn mover, an ATV, DJ equipment, 32 vehicles and multiple other items that matched descriptions of stolen items. Many items were spray painted and had missing license plates and VIN numbers.
Johnstone told police which items he knew to be stolen, and he admitted to selling titles and VIN numbers from vehicles.
The total value of the items amounted to $102,408, which doesn’t include items that weren’t claimed by owners but Johnstone admitted were stolen.
Man gets probation for 2019 burglary in Coon Rapids
A 39-year-old man will serve five years supervised probation for a felony third-degree burglary conviction stemming from a 2019 incident in Coon Rapids.
Travis Henery Kuznia was sentenced Aug. 12 to 18 years in prison stayed for five years and 152 days in the Anoka County Jail, with credit for 152 days served.
According to the criminal complaint, Kuznia stole $600 worth of tools from a church in Coon Rapids in January 2019. The door frame was bent and a padlock was cut open.
Police found a cigarette butt with Kuznia’s DNA on it near the front door of the church.
