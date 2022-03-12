A 26-year-old man will serve one year of probation for a March 2021 domestic assault that was stopped by neighbors, who told police they broke down the door of an Andover home after hearing screaming.
Carter Lee McPherson, of Sandstone, was sentenced Feb. 4 after pleading guilty Dec. 21, 2021, to domestic assault. His other charge, first-degree burglary, was dismissed per the plea deal.
McPherson was also sentenced to three days in jail, with credit for three days already served. The sentence also includes $388 in fines.
According to the criminal complaint, neighbors found McPherson on top of his girlfriend after they heard a screaming on 138th Avenue in Andover March 26, 2021. They broke down the door, and one of the neighbors had to put McPherson in a choke hold to get him off the woman, the complaint says.
The woman told police McPherson hit her, pushed her and choked her.
Anoka man gets 15 years in prison for sexually assaulting children
A 36-year-old man convicted of sexually assaulting children will serve a 15-year prison sentence and then spend the rest of his life on conditional release.
Oliver Marcial-Jacinto, of Anoka, pleaded guilty Dec. 10, 2021, to two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct of a person under 13. Initially he was charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second-degree, but his plea deal amended the first-degree charge.
Marcial-Jacinto was sentenced Jan. 12 to 90 months in prison for each conviction.
According to the criminal complaint, Marcial-Jacinto sexually assaulted two girls under 13 on separate occasions in 2018 and 2019.
Anoka woman sentenced for check forgery, fleeing police
A 31-year-old woman received a stay of imposition for fleeing a police officer and forging a check in 2021.
If Aleeisha Anne Jellison successfully completes two years of probation, her charges will be converted to misdemeanors.
Jellison was sentenced Feb. 17 for both counts. She pleaded guilty Dec. 15, 2021. Charges of drug possession and receiving stolen property were dropped as part of the plea deal.
According to the criminal complaint, police tried to pull over Jellison June 24, 2021, around 12:54 a.m. for expired license plates, but she drove away from police at speeds exceeding 100 mph.
Police followed Jellison for 25 miles from Ramsey to the Penn Avenue exit in Minneapolis.
On Oct. 2, 2021, police pulled over Jellison for some felony warrants, when they discovered a checkbook that didn’t belong to Jellison, with three checks written out to her for a total of $1,946, according to the complaint. The owner of the checks told police he didn’t make any checks out to her.
Blaine man to serve probation for business robbery
A 23-year-old Blaine man will serve five years probation for stealing $370 from two businesses’ cash registers in 2021.
William Earl Burton was sentenced Jan. 14 to 27 months in prison, stayed for five years. If Burton successfully completes probation he won’t serve the prison time.
He was also sentenced to 91 days in jail, with credit for 91 days already served.
Burton pleaded guilty Nov. 17, 2021, to two counts of felony second-degree aggravated robbery. Another charge of first-degree aggravated robbery was dismissed as part of the plea deal.
According to the criminal complaints, Burton robbed a Fantastic Sam’s in Blaine of about $200 Oct. 10, 2021. He also stole about $170 from another Blaine business Oct. 15.
He threated employees in both businesses with a gun, according to the complaint.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.