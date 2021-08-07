A 44-year-old man was given 14 years in prison for selling heroin in Anoka County in early 2020.
Shelton Foster, of Minneapolis, was charged in May 2020 with felony second-degree controlled substance sale, felony fifth-degree controlled substance possession and third-degree murder.
Per a plea agreement, Foster pleaded guilty to the second-degree controlled substance charge, and the fifth-degree controlled substance charge and murder charge were dismissed.
Per Minnesota guidelines, Foster will serve two-thirds of the sentence in prison, which is about nine years, with credit for 449 days served. The remaining one-third will be spent on supervised release.
The sentence is an aggravated upward departure from sentencing guidelines. The aggravated sentence is due to previous violent drug crime convictions.
Foster will serve seven years concurrently for a probation violation on a 2018 second-degree controlled substance possession conviction. He was serving 10 years probation, which he violated when he broke the law by selling drugs in 2020.
The Anoka-Hennepin drug task force arranged three controlled buys between March 30 and April 29, 2020, where Foster sold heroin to a confidential informant, according to the criminal complaint. The three buys together tested positive for 3.84 grams of heroin, according to the complaint.
Foster was arrested April 29, 2020, in Ramsey.
On June 22, 2019, a man in the city of Anoka died from a drug overdose after ingesting a mix of fentanyl and cocaine. The drugs were purchased from a person with a phone number that allegedly belonged to Foster. He was charged with third-degree murder, but the charge was dropped.
Fridley man convicted of meth possession, rape charges dismissed
A Fridley man was recently convicted on drug charges after police seized a large amount of methamphetamine from a Fridley home last summer. Rape charges stemming from the same investigation were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Joshua Michael Fox, 41, of Fridley, pleaded guilty to first-degree meth possession July 22.
According to the criminal complaint, police executed a search warrant on Fox’s apartment in Fridley June 5, 2020.
Police had two sources come forward to say Fox was selling meth.
Inside the apartment, law enforcement found 141.253 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia, the charges say.
The investigation was the result of an alleged rape.
On June 5, 2020, a woman reported that Fox raped her on June 3 when she was trying to buy heroin from him, according to the original charges. The charges were ultimately dismissed, with the alleged victim’s input, in order to avoid going to trial, according to the Anoka County Attorney’s Office.
Fox will be sentenced on the drug charges Oct. 7. Prosecutors are asking for five years and five months prison time.
Fridley man sentenced to probation for threats
Anton Dwayne Walker, 36, of Fridley, will serve five years probation for threatening violence in September 2020.
Walker also served two days in the Anoka County Jail.
He pleaded guilty in May to threats of violence. The second charge, fourth-degree criminal damage to property, was dismissed as part of a plea deal.
On Sept. 15, 2020, Walker came to a victim’s apartment complex and was screaming outside and banging on the door. Walker swore at the victim, and the victim felt so threatened that he grabbed a kitchen knife, according to the criminal complaint.
Walker was initially charged with second-degree assault, but the charge was amended to threats of violence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.