A 30-year-old man will receive a stay of imposition for injuring a woman during an alleged robbery in June 2020.
Guled Mohamoud Hussein, of Fridley, was sentenced Sept. 10 to 90 days in jail and three years probation for felony criminal vehicular operation. The sentence is a stay of imposition, so if Hussein successfully completes probation, the conviction will be changed to a misdemeanor. His other charge, simple robbery, was dropped.
On July 30, 2020, at 2:14 p.m. a woman’s purse was allegedly stolen in Columbia Heights. The woman ran after the alleged thief, 29-year-old Mohamud Mohamed Hassan, and tried to retrieve her purse, but Hassan allegedly shoved her out of the vehicle.
Hussein, the driver, then drove away and ran over the victim’s leg, resulting in a right ankle fracture.
Hassan, the other suspect, has an omnibus hearing scheduled for Oct. 26.
East Bethel man to serve probation for meth possession
A man convicted of methamphetamine possession Sept. 7 will serve five years probation for a July 2020 incident in Blaine.
Michael Robert Nesser, 36, of East Bethel, was sentenced to 78 months in prison, stayed for five years, for second-degree drug possession. If Nesser successfully completes the probation, he will not serve any prison time. He must also serve 180 days in jail, with credit for 18 days already served and work 20 hours of community service within a year.
Nesser was initially charged with first-degree controlled substance possession, but per a plea deal the charge was amended to second-degree.
On July 20, 2020, the Anoka-Hennepin drug task force found more than 50 grams of meth in Nesser’s vehicle in Blaine, according to the complaint.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.