Conviction in Ramsey child pornography case
A 28-year-old Ramsey man was convicted of possessing child pornography.
Tyler Douglas Flantz pleaded guilty to four counts of possession of pornographic work involving minors, second or subsequent offense, with one identical count dismissed.
Flantz was sentenced Feb. 3 to four concurrent sentences to be served in the St. Cloud prison. The sentences are: six years and five months, seven years and nine months, three years and nine months and four years and 11 months. Flantz received 15 days credit for time served.
On Dec. 28, 2016, the Minnesota Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip that Flantz had uploaded four images potentially containing child pornography to a Yahoo! Inc. account, according to the criminal complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Coon Rapids man convicted in Leeann Chin burglary
A 53-year-old Coon Rapids man was convicted of the burglary of a Blaine restaurant.
Maurice Leon Turnipseed pleaded guilty to one felony count of third-degree burglary.
Turnipseed received a stay of imposition Feb. 4 with two years of supervised probation with restitution reserved.
On Sept. 4, 2018, Turnipseed was caught fleeing a Leeann Chin at 101 89th Ave. NE in Blaine on a bicycle after a burglar alarm activated, according to the criminal complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Blaine woman convicted of exploiting senior citizens
A 54-year-old Blaine woman was convicted of financially exploiting two senior citizens.
Anna Ellen Muir pleaded guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult with one felony count of theft dismissed.
Muir was sentenced Feb. 13 to one year of supervised probation, 365 days in the Anoka County Jail, stayed for one year, and is required to pay $23,000 in restitution.
On Jan. 3, 2018, Blaine Police were alerted to numerous questionable purchases made by Muir using the credit cards of two adults with diagnosed cognitive conditions, according to the criminal complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Conviction for man who sent meth to Office Max
A 52-year-old North Dakota man was convicted on drug charges after sending methamphetamine to a Blaine business.
Nick Thomas Stinger pleaded guilty to one felony count of second-degree drug charges with one felony count of attempted second-degree controlled substance crime dismissed.
Stinger was sentenced March 5 to four years in the St. Cloud prison, stayed for 10 years, and three days credit for time served in the Anoka County Jail. Stinger was placed on 10 years of supervised probation. If he successfully completes the probation, he won’t serve the prison time.
On March 20, 2018, at approximately 10:30 a.m. Blaine Police responded to reports from the Office Max at 648 County Road 10 NE of a suspicious package. The package contained approximately 28 grams of methamphetamine and was addressed to Stinger, according to the criminal complaint.
Conviction on meth charges from sting
A 31-year-old Ramsey man was convicted of selling methamphetamine.
Justin James Garbett pleaded guilty to one felony count of second-degree controlled substance crime.
Garbett was sentenced Jan. 7 to six years and six months in the St. Cloud prison, stayed for 10 years. He also received 300 days in the Anoka County Jail, credit for time served, and 10 years of supervised probation. If he successfully completes the probation, he won’t serve the prison time.
In January 2018 a confidential informant purchased approximately 10.7 grams of methamphetamine from Garbett in a sting operation arranged by Anoka Hennepin Drug Task Force, according to the criminal complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Woman convicted of attacking man in Anoka bar
A 43-year-old Coon Rapids woman was convicted of attacking a patron in an Anoka bar.
Fay Elizabeth Scott pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of fifth-degree assault. She was initially charged with one felony count of second-degree assault.
Scott was sentenced March 4 to 90 days in the Anoka County Jail, with one day credit for time served and 89 days stayed for one year. She also was placed on one year of supervised probation.
On Dec. 6, 2018, at 11:42 p.m. Anoka police responded to reports of Scott attacking a man in Misfits Saloon on East River Road in Anoka, according to the criminal complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
