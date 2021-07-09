A Ramsey man will serve 12 years in prison for raping a 15-year-old girl in Ramsey.
Christopher Lazaroff, 34, was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct on June 3. He received credit for 14 days served and must also pay $450 to the Anoka County Sexual Assault Fund.
Lazaroff was exchanging sexually explicit messages with a teenage girl for over a year.
During that time he raped her more than 20 times and took nude photos of her, according to the criminal complaint.
Woman gets probation for involvement in high-speed police chase
A 24-year-old Little Falls woman was convicted June 21 of receiving stolen property after a 30-mile police pursuit in Anoka last October.
Bailey Brittney Held pleaded guilty April 14 to receiving stolen property and will serve three years of probation. Her other charge was dropped.
She was sentenced to three days in the Anoka County Jail, for which she had full credit for time served. Successfully completing probation will result in a misdemeanor conviction.
Held must pay restitution in the amounts of $8,931.32 and $9,332.56.
Held, 30-year-old Ahmed Bahaa Abdelhafix and 23-year-old Jonnilee Marie Seeman were in a vehicle that had a stolen car hooked up to it via trailer Oct. 8, 2020. Abdelhafix, the alleged driver, drove off while talking to police.
Abedlhafix and Held got out of the vehicle after a while, allegedly ordered the occupants of another vehicle out of their car and Abdelhafix allegedly drove off. He eventually crashed the vehicle and he and Held were arrested.
Abdelhafix and Seeman will be sentenced Aug. 4 and Aug. 8, respectively.
Minneapolis man receives stay of adjudication
A 22-year-old man received a stay of adjudication for first-degree criminal property damage following a 2020 incident in Coon Rapids.
Stennen Allen Aaron Byrnes, of Minneapolis, will not have a conviction on his record, as long as he successfully completes two years of probation.
Byrnes plead guilty to the charge April 21. His other two charges were dropped. He was sentenced June 16.
Byrnes shattered the window and windshield of a victim’s vehicle during an altercation on May 7, 2020, in Coon Rapids.
Man sentenced for DWI in Ramsey
A Ramsey man is sentenced to 64 months, stayed for seven years, for first-degree DWI in Ramsey.
Mark Koloc, 41, will serve seven years of supervised probation, where he is expected to attend sober meetings at least once a week and is barred from possessing alcohol or drugs. He was sentenced June 8.
Koloc will spend a year in the Anoka County Jail with work release, with credit for three days served.
On July 5, 2020, Koloc was arrested for first-degree DWI after he was seen at a gas station stumbling around his vehicle. His blood alcohol concentration registered at .403, five times the legal limit. About 45 minutes later, he took another test that registered a .34 BAC.
Koloc was convicted of DWI previously in 2005 and 2006.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.