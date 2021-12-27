Brooklyn Center man gets 14 years for Coon Rapids shooting
A 42-year-old man was sentenced Sept. 22 to 14 years, 4 months in prison for shooting a woman in Coon Rapids in September 2020.
Mantu Manier Craven, of Brooklyn Center, pleaded guilty Aug. 11 to two counts of felony first-degree assault. A second-degree attempted murder charge was dropped as part of the plea deal.
Craven received credit for 357 days served.
According to the criminal complaint, Craven shot a woman several times at a park in Coon Rapids Sept. 12, 2020.
He picked her up at a bus stop around 1 a.m. Sept. 12 at East Franklin Avenue and Chicago Avenue and offered her a ride, which she accepted. She did not know Craven, according to the complaint.
He offered her $40 for sex, got out of the car and approached the passenger seat, according to the complaint. She begged for him to take her home, but he opened the door and ordered her out of his car at gunpoint, the complaint says.
He pulled her out of the car, shoved her to the ground and shot her twice, according to the complaint.
Craven was identified based on the description the victim gave and surveillance video.
Coon Rapids man to serve 9 years for selling meth
A 26-year-old Coon Rapids man was sentenced Oct. 11 to nine years in prison for selling meth in early 2020.
Jacob Allen McNeely pleaded guilty Sept. 28 to felony second-degree controlled substance sales. The plea agreement amended the charge from first-degree to second-degree and dismissed his remaining charges.
McNeely received credit for 253 days served.
According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement seized 99.61 grams of methamphetamine, $3,020 in cash and a cellphone from McNeely Feb. 14, 2020, in the 11000 block of Robinson Drive in Coon Rapids. Officers arrived to the residence to arrest an individual they believed to be at that address.
McNeely’s cellphone had videos of him using meth and text conversations related to selling meth, the complaint says.
Coon Rapids man gets probation, jail for drive-by shooting
A 23-year-old man will serve 10 years probation for shooting at a man in Coon Rapids in September 2020.
James Joseph Rok, of Coon Rapids, pleaded guilty Aug. 3 to two counts of felony first-degree assault. The charges were amended as part of the plea deal from the original attempted murder charges.
Rok will also serve 180 days in the Anoka County Jail beginning Dec. 4. He received credit for three days served.
According to the criminal complaint, Rok shot six rounds at the victim’s pickup truck, where the victim was sitting, Sept. 12, 2020, in the 100th block of Magnolia Avenue in Coon Rapids.
The shooting was captured on a neighbor’s Ring doorbell video camera.
Kidnapper to serve 4.5 years in prison
A Mora man was sentenced Oct. 27 to 54 months in prison for kidnapping a 14-year-old child in April in Ham Lake.
Lee Paul Alley, 39, pleaded guilty to kidnapping Sept. 9. One of the plea conditions is registering as a predatory offender for 10 years. Alley received credit for 172 days served.
Per the plea agreement, the state will not seek further prosecution regarding the victim in this case.
According to the criminal complaint, Alley abducted a 14-year-old victim after school April 13, 2021. Law enforcement located Alley on April 15, but Alley wouldn’t tell police where the girl was because he wanted to a deal to avoid spending the rest of his life in prison for kidnapping.
Law enforcement found the child in Ham Lake April 15.
According to a woman who lived at the residence where the child was found, Alley told her he was going to leave his wife for the girl, who he said was 20 years old.
Assault charge reduced to disorderly conduct for Ramsey man
A Ramsey man accused of threatening to shoot his neighbor’s dogs will serve one year on supervised probation.
Paul Nikolayevich Shirokov, 60, was sentenced Nov. 3 to probation for disorderly conduct. He pleaded guilty to the amended charge Nov. 3, which dismissed a felony second-degree assault charge and a felony threats of violence charge.
According to the criminal complaint, Shirokov pointed a handgun at his neighbor and threatened to shoot her dogs after they ran toward him on April 25.
Minneapolis man gets probation for beating man with pistol
A man will serve probation for assaulting his stepdaughter’s ex-boyfriend in October 2020.
Donald Anthony Miller, 46, of Minneapolis, was sentenced Nov. 17 to five years probation and 365 days on work release, with credit for five days served.
Miller pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and possession of a firearm by an ineligible person Oct. 28. A third-degree assault charge was dismissed.
According to the complaint, a witness told police Miller “pistol whipped” her brother in the 2800 block of 113th Avenue Northwest in Coon Rapids on Oct. 20, 2020. The victim suffered memory loss, skull fracture and a concussion from the assault.
The victim told police Miller approached him with a gun in his hand and struck the victim’s face fix or six times with the back of the gun.
Miller admitted to law enforcement he owned the gun and hit the victim in the head with it, according to the complaint.
Last suspect in 2020 Anoka carjacking sentenced
A 31-year-old Blaine man was sentenced to 45 months in prison stayed for 10 years for stealing a car last year. He’ll serve 10 years probation and 180 days in the county jail, but he won’t serve prison time if he successfully completes probation.
Ahmed Bahaa Abdelhafiz was sentenced Dec. 7 for simple robbery and fleeing police in a vehicle.
Abdelhafiz owes a total of $33,216.70 in restitution.
According to the criminal complaint, Abdelhafix, 25-year-old Bailey Brittney Held and 23-year-old Jonnilee Marie Seeman were in a vehicle that had a stolen car hooked up to it via trailer Oct. 8, 2020. Abdelhafix, the alleged driver, drove off while talking to police.
Abedlhafix and Held got out of the vehicle after a while, allegedly ordered the occupants of another vehicle out of their car, and Abdelhafix allegedly drove off, according to the complaint. He eventually crashed the vehicle and he and Held were arrested.
Held is serving three years probation for receiving stolen property. Seeman, is serving three years probation for fleeing police in a vehicle.
