A 42-year-old man was sentenced Dec. 16 for stealing a vehicle from a business in late 2019.
William Kenneth Saarela, of Blaine, will serve 23 months in prison, with credit for 140 days already served, for felony theft. He must also pay $5,568.17 in restitution.
Saarela entered an Alford plea deal last July. An Alford plea means the defendant claims innocence but acknowledges that the prosecution’s evidence is sufficient for a jury to convict. Such a plea, if accepted by the judge, results in a conviction, and sentencing proceeds as usual.
According to the criminal complaint, a business owner in Ham Lake reported a vehicle was stolen on Nov. 26, 2019. Saarela dropped the vehicle off at the business for repairs in August, and it was ready to be picked up in September.
He owed the business owner $5,568.17 for the repairs. Surveillance footage shows Saarela and another man use a bolt cutter to break the lock of the main gate, get into the SUV and drive off, according to the complaint.
Case dismissed for Columbia Heights woman in reported assault
The state dismissed charges against a Columbia Heights woman Dec. 7.
Constance Rosaline Wallace, 30, was charged with second-degree assault and threats of violence in August 2021. She pleaded not guilty to both charges in September.
Blaine man to serve probation for DWI, felony charge dismissed
A 59-year-old man will serve one year of supervised probation for drunken driving in early 2021.
Ronald Theodore Lewis, of Blaine, was sentenced Dec. 2 to 90 days in jail, 88 days of which were stayed for one year. Lewis had credit for 2 days in jail already served.
Lewis pleaded guilty Nov. 30, 2021, to misdemeanor fourth-degree DWI. A felony first-degree criminal property damage charge was dismissed.
According to the criminal complaint, Lewis had a blood alcohol concentration of .13 on Jan. 28, 2021, in Blaine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.