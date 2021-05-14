A 42-year old Blaine man will serve 20 years on probation for robbing a Walgreens at gunpoint in September 2020.
David Budd was convicted on one count of first-degree aggravated robbery; a second first-degree aggravated robbery charge was dismissed.
Budd was sentenced to 57 months in prison, stayed for 20 years. He will serve 30 days in the Anoka County jail. If he successfully completes probation, he won’t serve the prison time.
Budd stole Lyrica at a Walgreens pharmacy by pulling out a handgun and demanding the employees get the drug for him.
Man convicted for robbing bank in Fridley
A 31-year-old Columbia Heights man will serve five years probation for a bank robbery in Fridley last October.
George Morgan is convicted of second-degree aggravated robbery for threatening a bank teller with a gun for all the cash in the till Oct. 14, 2020.
Morgan was sentenced to 21 months in prison, stayed for five years. He was given credit for 113 days served in county jail. If he successfully completes probation, he won’t serve the prison time.
Last October Morgan handed a TCF Bank teller a note that said “this is a robbery. We have guns. No die packs.” The teller gave him all the cash in her drawer, which totaled under $100.
Blaine man convicted of first-degree DWI
Kirill Fox, 29, of Blaine, was sentenced April 28 to three years in prison, stayed for seven years, for first-degree DWI with three prior charges after pleading guilty in February.
His seven-year probation includes conditions such as not using drugs or alcohol and completing alcohol dependency treatment. If his probation is successful, he won’t need to serve prison time.
He’ll serve 180 days in county jail, with credit for four days.
Fox was pulled over Nov. 30 in Lino Lakes for swerving into oncoming traffic. A preliminary blood alcohol test showed a .19 BAC, and another one later showed .17. His three prior charges are from 2014, 2016 and early 2020.
